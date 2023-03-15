INVITATION TO INTERESTED SERVICE PROVIDE

INVITATION TO INTERESTED SERVICE PROVIDERS Student Transportation Services Grand Forks Public Schools Public School District No. 1 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Grand Forks Public School District No. 1, located 2400 47th Avenue South, Grand Forks, North Dakota 58201, will receive until 3:00 PM CDT, April 5, 2023 written quotations from qualified service providers interested in providing student transportation services for three (3) contract years commencing with school year 2023-24 with an option to extend for up to an additional four (4) contract years. The General Specification for Student Transportation Services may be obtained by contacting the District Office of Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 located at the above address or contacting Tom Watson, The Watson Consulting Group at 612-751-0124 or twatson@iphouse.com Written quotations must be received on or before the above date and time by: Brandon Baumbach Business Manager Grand Forks Public Schools 2400 47th Avenue South Grand Forks, North Dakota 58201 After reviewing the written quotations, the District may request or enter into direct negotiations with one or more qualified student transportation services provider(s) for a student transportation services contract(s) with terms, rates and provisions agreeable to the District. The District, at its sole discretion, may award a contract to more than one interested qualified service provider. Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 is using the written quotation and direct negotiation process outlined in North Dakota Century Code Chapter 15.1-30 for obtaining a contract to transport students. The District disclaims usage of any other contract procurement options allowed under applicable law. The District reserves the right to reject any and all written quotations and waive irregularities therein, and further reserves the right to award a contract to the lowest responsible service provider(s) that is in the best interest of the District. Brandon Baumbach Business Manager (March 15 & 22, 2023) 202715