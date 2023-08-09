INVITATION TO BID Sealed bids for the Ru

INVITATION TO BID Sealed bids for the Ruth Meiers Adolescent Center Addition will be received at ICON Architectural Group, 4000 Garden View Dr, Ste 101, Grand Forks, ND 58201, until 2:00 p.m., Thursday August 31st, 2023, after which they will be opened and read aloud at ICON Architectural Group. Bids received after that time will not be accepted. Interested parties are invited to attend. It is the responsibility of the bidders to see that mailed or delivered bids are received by the deadline listed above. Bids will be received at that time for separate 3 prime construction contracts – General, Mechanical and Electrical Construction. Drawings and specifications prepared by ICON Architectural Group, LLC and their consultants may be seen and examined at the Architect’s office or can be e-mailed by contacting Laura Kendall (laurak@iconarchitects.com) at ICON Architectural Group 701-772-2466 Each bid shall be accompanied by a separate envelope containing a Bidder’s Bond in a sum equal to five percent (5%) of the full amount of the bid, including all add alternates, executed by the bidder as principal and by a Surety Company authorized to do business in this state, conditioned that if the principal’s bid be accepted and the contract awarded to him, he, within ten days after notice of award, will execute and effect a contract in accordance with the terms of his bid and a Contractor’s Bond as required by law and the regulations and determinations of the governing board. Cash, cashier’s check, or certified checks will not be accepted. A copy of the contractor’s license or certificate of renewal thereof issued by the Secretary of State shall be enclosed in the required bid bond envelope. Envelopes shall be identified as to contents and project. All bidders must be licensed for the highest amount of their bids as provided by Section 43 07 05 of the North Dakota Century Code. No bid will be read or considered which does not fully comply with the above provisions as to bond and licenses and any deficient bid submitted will be re sealed and returned to the bidder immediately. The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or irregularities, to reject any and all bids and to hold all bids for a period of 30 days after the date fixed for the opening thereof. A pre-bid conference will be held at the construction site on Monday August 21st at 10:00 am local time and is open to all contractors to review the construction site and ask the architect and owner questions as they pertain to the renovation of the facility Federal Regulations: This contract is Federally funded. The contractor must comply with the Davis-Bacon Act, The Copeland anti-Kickback Act, and the contract Work Hours and safety standards act CWHSSA. Contracts for work under this bid will obligate the contractor and subcontractors not to discriminate in employment practices. Contractors and sub - contractors shall pay all employees working on this project on a weekly basis in accordance with 29 CFR parts 1, 3, 5, 6 & 7. Contractors and sub-contractors must provide a payroll report on OMB form 1215-0149 or equivalent to the Office of Urban development on a weekly basis. Bidders must comply with the President’s Executive Order No. 11246. The work to be performed under this contract is subject to the requirements of Section 3of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended 12 USC1701u ( Section 3). Minority and Women owned business are encouraged to submit bids. By: Terry Hanson, Executive Director Grand Forks Housing Authority (Aug. 9, 16 & 23, 2023) 247126