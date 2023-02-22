INVITATION TO BID PROJECT: University of North Dakota – Merrifield Hall Grand Forks, North Dakota. Bid Package: #2 Earthwork, Steel Supply, Steel Install, CMU Masonry, Cast Stone, Elevator, Punched Window Supply, Punched Window Install, Site Utilities, Electrical, Plumbing, HVAC and Controls, Fire Protection, BIDS CLOSE: Thursday, 02 March 2023 at 2:00 PM CST with a virtual bid opening on Friday, 03 March 2023. DATE ISSUED: Friday, 27 January 2023 BY: PCL Construction Services, Inc/ Community Contractors, Inc., a Joint Venture. OUTLINE OF PROJECT: UND Merrifield Hall in Grand Forks, ND is an existing building of approximately 75,000 square feet. This project will renovate all four stories of the building (with a penthouse) including new walls, flooring, ceiling, MEP, and a new elevator. At the exterior facade, all windows & doors will be replaced, a new curtainwall at the east elevation facing the quad, and a skyway bridge connecting to Twamley (Skyway as an Alternate). Sitework includes a new entrance, landscaping, and sidewalks. The project duration is approximately 15 months. TYPE OF BIDS: Separate bids will be received for the Bid Packages as listed above and described in Section 00 24 13 – Scopes of Work. CONSTRUCTION MANAGER: PCL/Community, a Joint Venture. The contracts will be with PCL/Community, a Joint Venture. THE OWNER: University of North Dakota 3791 Campus Road Stop 7107; Grand Forks, ND 58202. BID LOCATION: Community Contractors 4297 16th Ave. N, Grand Forks, ND Phone: (701)-772-2111 Fax: (701)-772-7049 Attn: Derrick Deering. PRE-BID MEETING: Non-mandatory meeting will be held on Tuesday, 7 February 2023 at 3:00pm at Merrifield Hall Northwest Entrance. Bids received after the designated time will not be accepted. It is the bidder’s responsibility to verify that mailed, faxed, emailed or delivered bids are in the hands of PCL/Community, a Joint Venture, prior to the time of the bid opening. OBTAINING DOCUMENTS: Drawings and Specifications may be obtained by contacting Derrick Deering at dddeering@pcl.com or (320) 309-2650, please include contact information in email request. Do not contact the Owner or Architech directly, All communication must go through PCL/Community. NORTH DAKOTA LAW: All bidders must be licensed for the full amount of their bids, as provided by North Dakota Century Code Section 43 07-05 and 43-07-12; and no bid will be read or considered which does not fully comply with the above provisions as to bond and licenses, and any deficient bid submitted will be re sealed and returned to the bidder immediately. THE CONSTRUCTION MANAGER & OWNER reserve the right to reject & hold any or all bids for 90 days after the date fixed for opening thereof. (Feb 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2023) 179868