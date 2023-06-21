INVITATION TO BID PROJECT: Grand Forks P

INVITATION TO BID PROJECT: Grand Forks Public Schools – Career Impact Academy Grand Forks, North Dakota. Bid Package: #1 All Work, BIDS CLOSE: Friday, 12 July 2023 at 12:00 PM CST with a virtual bid opening on Wednesday 10 July 2023 at 2:00PM. DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 21 June 2023 BY: PCL Construction Services, Inc/ Community Contractors, Inc., a Joint Venture. OUTLINE OF PROJECT: GFPS Career Impact Academy in Grand Forks, ND is a new approximately 55,000 SF CTE Facility at the site of the former Holiday Inn. This facility will provide Career and Technical Education/Curriculum for regional students as well as training and classes for regional employees, amongst other possible programming. The project duration is approximately 18 months. TYPE OF BIDS: Separate bids will be received for the Bid Packages as listed above and described in Section 00 24 13 – Scopes of Work. CONSTRUCTION MANAGER: PCL/Community, a Joint Venture. The contracts will be with PCL/Community, a Joint Venture. THE OWNER: Grand Forks Public Schools. BID LOCATION: Community Contractors 4297 16th Ave. N, Grand Forks, ND Phone: (701)-772-2111 Fax: (701)-772-7049 Attn: Sean Scott. PRE-BID MEETING: No Pre-Bid Meeting is Scheduled. If bidders would like to visit site a field visit can be coordinated with Sean Scott at (952)-237-8375 or at SPScott@pcl.com. Bids received after the designated time will not be accepted. It is the bidder’s responsibility to verify that mailed, faxed, emailed, or delivered bids are in the hands of PCL/Community, a Joint Venture, prior to the time of the bid opening. OBTAINING DOCUMENTS: Drawings and Specifications may be obtained by contacting Torre Smith at tcsmith@pcl.com or (952)-882-2551, please include contact information in email request. Do not contact the Owner or Architect directly, All communication must go through PCL/Community. NORTH DAKOTA LAW: All bidders must be licensed for the full amount of their bids, as provided by North Dakota Century Code Section 43 07-05 and 43-07-12; and no bid will be read or considered which does not fully comply with the above provisions as to bond and licenses, and any deficient bid submitted will be resealed and returned to the bidder immediately. THE CONSTRUCTION MANAGER & OWNER reserve the right to reject & hold any or all bids for 90 days after the date fixed for opening thereof. (June 21 & 28;July 5, 2023) 236121