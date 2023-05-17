INVITATION TO BID PAVEMENT MARKING NOTIC

INVITATION TO BID PAVEMENT MARKING NOTICE TO PAVEMENT MARKING CONTRACTORS: By the order of the Board of County Commissioners of Grand Forks County, North Dakota, I hereby give notice that sealed bids will received by the undersigned at the office of the County Director of Finance & Tax up until 9:00 o’clock a.m., June 1st, 2023. Bids shall be publicly opened and read at 9:00 o’clock a.m. for Pavement Marking Painted Line & Message. The bids shall be considered at the June 6th, 2023 regularly scheduled Commission meeting. Bids shall be submitted on bidding blanks and in accordance with the approved bidder’s instructions and specifications prepared by and available at the office of the County Highway Department, 1700 North Columbia Road, Grand Forks, ND 58203. In compliance with Section 11-11-28 of the North Dakota Century Codes, bids to be opened and considered must be accompanied by a bond. Abid shall be accompanied by a separate envelope containing a bidder’s bond in a sum equal to five percent of the full amount of the bid, executed by the bidders as principal and by a surety company authorized to do business in the State as a guaranty that the bidder will enter into the contract if it is awarded to him, and that he will furnish the necessary bond. The bidder’s bond envelope must be on the outside of the bid package. Each dis shall contain a copy of the license or certificate of renewal thereof issued by the secretary of state enclosed in the required bond envelope. Bidder must be licensed for the full amount of the bid. Each bid shall contain a copy of the certificate of insurance. The Board reserves the right to extend that date for receiving and opening of bids for a period of not to exceed five days when unforeseeable event may warrant such extension, at the discretion of the Board. Bids must be enclosed in a sealed envelope, with a separate envelope for the bidder’s bond, both addressed to the County Director of Finance & Tax and marked on the outside what the fid is for. The County Director Finance & Tax office is located at 151 4th Street South and there mailing address is P.O. Box 5726, Grand Forks, ND 58206. Dated at Grand Forks, North Dakota, this 11th day of May, 2023. Debbie Nelson County Director of Finance & Tax Grand Forks, North Dakota (May 17 & 24, 2023) 224336