INVITATION TO BID CULVERT PIPE MATERIAL By the order of the Board of County Commissioners of Grand Forks County, North Dakota, I hereby give notice that sealed bids will be received by the undersigned at the office of the County Director of Finance & Tax up until 9:00 o’clock a.m., June 1, 2023. Bids shall be publicly opened and read at 9:00 o’clock a.m., for furnishing the County with the following supplies as needed for a period of six-months following award of the contract on (1) zinc galvanized coated round corrugated steel pipe culverts and end sections (2) external flap gates (3) polypropylene pipe culvert. The bids shall be considered at the June 6, 2023 regularly scheduled Commission meeting. Bids shall be submitting on bidding blanks and in accordance with the approved bidder’s instructions and specifications prepared by and available at the office of the County Highway Department, 1700 N Columbia Road, Grand Forks ND 58203. In compliance with Section 11-11-28 of the North Dakota Century Codes, bids to be opened and considered must be accompanied by a bond. A bid shall be accompanied by a separate envelope containing a bidder’s bond in a sum equal to five percent of the full amount of the bid, executed by the bidder as principal and by a surety company authorized to do business in the state as a guaranty that the bidder will enter into the contract if it is awarded to him, and that he will furnish the necessary bond. The bidder’s bond envelope must be on the outside of the bid package. The Board reserves the right to extend the date for receiving and opening of bids for a period of not to exceed five days when unforeseeable events may warrant such extension, at the discretion of the Board. The Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids, in whole or in part and to waive any technicalities. Bids must be enclosed in a sealed envelope, with a separate envelope for the bidder’s bond, both addressed to the County Auditor and marked on the outside what the bid is for. The County Director of Finance & Tax office is located at 151 4th Street South and the mailing address is P.O. Box 5726, Grand Forks, ND 58206. Dated at Grand Forks, North Dakota, this 11th day of May, 2023. Debbie Nelson County Director of Finance & Tax Grand Forks, North Dakota (May 17 & 24, 2023) 224301