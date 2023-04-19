INVITATION FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS GRAND F

INVITATION FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS GRAND FORKS WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITY PHASE 1 IMPROVEMENTS – FINAL REVISED City Project No. 8403 Grand Forks, ND Sealed Bids for Work on the Grand Forks Wastewater Treatment Facility Phase 1 Improvements – Final Revised will be received by PKG Contracting, Inc., the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) for the Project, until May 11, 2023 at the hour of 2.00 p.m. local time at the Director of Finance and Administration Services in City Hall, 255 N. 4th St., in Grand Forks, North Dakota, 58201 at which time and place Bids for each respective Bid Package will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids for each Bid Package shall be on a lump sum basis, as indicated on each specific bid package Bid Form attached to the Plans and Specifications. DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: The Work Generally consists of furnishing all labor, skill, equipment, and construction materials to construct various improvements at the existing Grand Forks WWTF in accordance with the plans and specifications. The overall Project scope generally divided into the Bid Packages described herein: • Bid Package No. 8a: - Includes the Work generally described as follows: All hollow metal doors and frames and door hardware - Includes the Work generally described in the following Specification Sections: ▪ Division 08 - Openings • Bid Package No. 9a: - Includes the Work generally described as follows: All coatings, interior and high performance - Includes the Work generally described in the following Specification Sections: ▪ Division 9 Finishes • Bid Package No. 22a: - Includes the Work generally described as follows: All heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) Included all rough carpentry and roof repair for rooftop unit replacements or modifications. All Plumbing - Includes the Work generally described in the following Specification Sections: ▪ Division 22 - Plumbing Finishes ▪ Division 23 – HVAC • Bid Package No. 26a: - Includes the Work generally described as follows: All electrical - Includes the Work generally described in the following Specification Sections: ▪ Division 26 – Electrical Examination of Bidding Documents: Complete digital Project Bidding Documents are available at www.pkg-inc.com. You may download the digital plan documents by obtaining a code by contacting Mickenze McLean at PKG, MMcLean@pkg-inc.com, estimating@pkg-inc.com, or calling 701-232-3878 for assistance. The Bidding Documents may be seen and examined at the office of PKG Contracting, Inc. (PKG), 4301 S. University Drive, Fargo, ND 58104. All Work shall be done according to the Bidding Documents. A Pre-Bid conference has been scheduled for April 26, 2023, at 3:00 pm CDT at Grand Forks Wastewater Treatment Plant, 3251 N 69th St, Grand Forks, ND 58203, followed by a walk-through. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is highly recommended but not mandatory. Bids without a full understanding of the respective packages may be subject to no award. Technical bid questions shall be directed to Russ Sorenson, PE at 701-527-2451 or email at russ@PKG-inc.com. Only questions submitted by email and answered by addenda are binding to the bids. The deadline for questions is May 2, 2023. Neither CMAR, Engineer, nor City has any responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or sufficiency of any bid documents obtained from any source other than the source indicated in these Bid Documents. Obtaining bid documents other than these Bid Documents from any other source(s) may result in obtaining incomplete and inaccurate information. Obtaining bid documents from any source other than directly from the source(s) listed herein may also result in failure to receive any addenda, corrections, or other revisions to these documents that may be issued. Low bidder(s) will be required to perform a vetting process questionnaire and interview to ascertain the completeness of their bids. All Bids shall be prepared according to the Instruction to Bidders. Each Bid shall be accompanied by a SEPARATE ENVELOPE containing Bidder’s Security (and other documentation as printed in the Instructions to Bidders), payable to PKG Contracting, Inc., in a sum equal to five percent (5%) of the full amount of the Bid, executed by the Bidder as principal and by a surety company authorized to do business in the State of North Dakota, conditioned that if the principal’s Bid be accepted and the contract awarded, principal, within fifteen (15) days after Notice of Award, will execute and effect a Contract in accordance with the terms of the principal’s Bid and a Contractor’s Bond as required by the laws of the State of North Dakota. Only Bids that are accompanied by such a Bond (and other Qualifications) will be considered. Successful Bidders will be required to furnish an approved Performance Bond and a Labor and Materials Payment Bond, each in the amount of one-hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount as security for the faithful performance and the payment of all bills and obligations arising from the performance of the Contract. Insurance, as required, shall be provided by the successful Bidders and certificate(s) of that insurance shall be provided. CMAR reserves the right to waive bond requirements prior to award. All Bidders shall strictly follow the directions outlined in the CMAR’s Bid Package and Instructions to Bidders when submitting their Bid. The project will be funded with grant and loan funds from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program (CWSRF). Bidders on this Work will be required to comply with Title 40 CFR 35.3145(d). The ensuing contract between CMAR and Contractor requires conformance with all requirements of participating funding agencies, generally outlined in Section 00 73 40 – Funding Agency Requirements. Bidder shall be responsible for understanding its responsibilities under these participating funding agencies. Those requirements include, but are not limited to, the following: • All North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality Requirements • Use of American Iron and Steel – Requirements of the Consolidated Appropriations Act • Davis-Bacon Wage Determination Requirements • Equal Employment Opportunity Requirements Under Executive Order 11246 • Contractor Eligibility and Certification Regarding Debarment, Suspension, and Other Responsible Matters. • DBE Subcontractor Solicitation Requirements • Bidders on this Work will be required to comply requirements of Title 40 CFR Part 33 –Participation by Disadvantaged Business Enterprises in the Unites States Environmental Protection Agency Programs. The requirements for bidders and contractors under this regulation concern utilization of Minority Business Enterprises (MBE), Women’s Business Enterprises (WBE), and Small Business Enterprises (SBE) and are explained in the specifications. The goal for MBE is 2% and 3% for WBE of the total dollar value of the project. • Bidders on this Work will be required to comply with the President’s Executive Order No. 11246, as amended. The requirements for bidders and contractors under this order as explained in the specifications. All Bidders shall have a valid North Dakota Contractor’s license of the appropriate Class for the Work, as required by Section 43-07-05 (NDCC). Bidders shall enclose a copy of their license or Certificate of Renewal in the same envelope as the Bidders Bond, as required under 43-07-12 (NDCC). Bidders shall also include a copy of their MBE/WBE Solicitation Form (see Specification Section 00 73 40). No Bid will be read or considered unless it fully complies with the Bond, and license requirements. Any deficient Bid will be resealed and returned to the Bidder. All Bids will be made on the basis of cash payment for such Work. PKG reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities, and to award the Contracts for each respective Bid Package in the best interests of the Project. PKG reserves the right to hold the three (3) low Bids for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the Bid opening. The Work for each contract must be completed in accordance with the dates outlined in the Agreement. Bids shall be addressed to PKG Contracting, Inc., 4301 S. University Drive, Fargo, ND 58104, but shall be delivered to the Director of Finance and Administrative Services, Grand Forks City Hall, 255 North 4th Street, Grand Forks, ND, or mailed to Director of Finance and Administrative Services, Grand Forks City Hall, PO Box 5200, Grand Forks, ND 58206-5200. Dated April 13, 2023 By:/s/ Russell Sorenson (CMAR’s Representative) (April 19, 26; May 3, 2023) 213781