INVITATION FOR BID BRICK/JOINT AND SEALA

INVITATION FOR BID BRICK/JOINT AND SEALANT REPAIRS Bldg. 1501, Readiness Center Grand Forks, North Dakota IFB 23-17 An electronic bid depository will be utilized for bidding. If you have never registered in Bid Express, the first step is to create an account at bidexpress.com. REGISTRATION INSTRUCTIONS: 1. https://bidexpress.com 2. In the upper right-hand corner, Click the “Register” button 3. Complete “My Info” 4. Click “Register” button 5. IMPORTANT: BIDDERS MUST update their Bid Express account to reflect the “CENTRAL Time” zone. The OWNER accepts no responsibility for omissions made by the bidder during registration. Once your business is registered, email a copy of your North Dakota Contractor’s License to ng.nd.ndarng.list.dfe-contract-management@army.mil. Upon confirmation of your North Dakota Contractor’s License by this Agency, you will then be invited to access the electronic bid depository, (Bid Express) where the drawings, engineer specifications, addendums and project manual may be downloaded at no charge. Your emailed request must include contact information which includes your name, business name, address, and telephone number. All addendums related to this project will be uploaded to Bid Express. To receive timely notifications of addendums, complete the registration and invitation process in Bid Express. Do not wait until bid opening day to request your invite to Bid Express. The closing date for submission of bids is Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (CT). The electronic bid depository locks promptly at 2:00 p.m. (CT) and will not accept late bids. Bidders must begin the electronic submission process well in advance of the bid response deadline to allow for transmission and resolution of any technical difficulties. Be advised, the OWNER is not responsible for a Bidder’s failure to timely submit a Bid Response due to any technical difficulties. If you experience technical difficulties, do not contact the OWNER. You must contact the customer service department at Bid Express (888) 352-2439. Be advised, paper, faxed or emailed bids will NOT be accepted by the OWNER. Questions pertaining to the project specifications or drawings must be directed to the project architect, Shultz + Associates Architects, one week prior to the bid opening. Therefore, the deadline for questions from prospective bidders is Wednesday, July 5, 2023. In addition to downloading from “Bid Express”, the bidding documents are on file at plan rooms and builder’s exchanges in the following North Dakota locations: Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Mandan, and Minot, as well as Rapid City, SD and Minneapolis, MN. Bids will be accepted for Total Construction. All modifications to bid prices must be made by the individual bidder, through the utilization of the electronic bid depository at bidexpress.com. The OWNER is not responsible for handling or overseeing last minute modifications to bid prices. Therefore, faxed, or emailed modifications to bid prices will NOT be accepted by the OWNER. Bids will be read aloud via tele-conference at 3:00 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. To listen to the bid opening, you must call in using the following ID and PIN Number: 701-333-2840; ID No. 32068#; PIN No. 32068# IMPORTANT: Davis-Bacon Wage Rates are required for this project. Each bid must be accompanied by a bidder’s bond made payable to The Adjutant General, State of North Dakota, and executed by the bidder as principle and by a surety company authorized to conduct business in North Dakota, in a sum equal to five percent (5%) of the bidder’s highest total bid combination, including all add alternates to the bid items; conditioned that if the bid is accepted and the contract awarded, the bidder within ten (10) business days after notice of such award, will effect and execute a contract in accordance with the terms of their bid and provide payment and performance bonds as required by North Dakota laws and regulations. A template entitled “AIA Document A310, Bid Bond”, is provided within the electronic project manual and should be used to execute the bid guarantee. In compliance with Section 43-07-12 of the North Dakota Century Code, each contractor submitting a bid must upload a copy of their North Dakota Contractor’s License or certificate of renewal issued by the ND Secretary of State. Contractors must be licensed for the highest amount of their total bid combination including add alternates; and their ND Contractor’s License must have been in effect at least ten (10) days prior to the date of the bid opening. No bid will be read or considered which does not fully comply with the requirement herein for a bid bond and a ND Contractor’s License. Both documents must be uploaded to “Bid Express” as attachments to your bid. A Certificate of Good Standing will NOT be accepted in lieu of a North Dakota Contractor’s License. No exceptions will be made to deficient bids. The OWNER reserves the right to hold all legitimate bids for a period of thirty (30) days following the date fixed for the bid opening. It is the intent of the OWNER to award a contract to the lowest and best bidder. The OWNER further reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive irregularities and shall incur no legal liability for the State of North Dakota for the payment of any funds until the contract is awarded and approved by the proper authorities. In compliance with Section 48-01.2-10 of the North Dakota Century Code, the successful bidder (awardee) shall be required to furnish payment and performance bonds covering the faithful performance of the contract award and the payment of all obligations thereunder, and all additional obligations required by the laws of the State of North Dakota. Each payment and performance bond shall be in an amount equal to the full amount of the contract award. Questions may be directed to the Office of the Adjutant General, Contract Management Branch, Bismarck, North Dakota, Telephone (701) 333-2068. DATED: 19 June 2023 OFFICE OF THE ADJUTANT GENERAL, Bismarck, North Dakota By: /s/ JACKIE A. HUBER, Brigadier General, NDNG, Deputy Adjutant General, Contracting Officer (June 21 & 28; July 5, 2023)