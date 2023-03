Inkster is having their tax equalization

Inkster is having their tax equalization meeting on 4/4/2023 at 6 PM at the brick house in Inkster, ND. All are welcome to attend. (March 22 & 29, 2023) 205404

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.