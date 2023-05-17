INIVITATION TO BID 18-128-28.1 RCBC Inst

INIVITATION TO BID 18-128-28.1 RCBC Installation By the order of the Board of County Commissioners of Grand Forks County, North Dakota, I hereby give notice that sealed bids shall be received by the undersigned at the office of the County Director of Finance & Tax up until 9:00 o’clock a.m., June 1, 2023. Bids shall be publicly opened and read at 9:00 o’clock a.m. for 18-128-28.1 RCBC Installation. The bids shall be considered at the June 6, 2023 regularly scheduled Commission meeting. Locations/Size: 1. 18-128-28.1 - Fairfield Twp 21/22, County Road 13, Dbl 16’ x 7’ x 52’ RCBC’s material secured by the County. Work to be performed between July 1 and September 30, 2023. Bids shall be submitted on bidding blanks and in accordance with the approved bidder’s instructions and specifications prepared by and available at the office of the County Highway Department, 1700 N Columbia Road, Grand Forks ND 58203 In compliance with Section 11-11-28 of the North Dakota Century Code, bids to be opened and considered must be accompanied by a bond. A bid shall be accompanied by a separate envelope containing a bidder’s bond in a sum equal to five percent of the full amount of the bid, executed by the bidders as principal and by a surety company authorized to do business in the State as a guaranty that the bidder will enter into the contract if it is awarded to him, and that he will furnish the necessary bond. The bidder’s bond envelope must be on the outside of the bid package. Each bid shall contain a copy of the license or certificate of renewal thereof issued by the secretary of state enclosed in the required bid bond envelope. Bidder must be licensed for the full amount of the bid. Each bid shall contain copy of the certificate of insurance. The Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids, in whole or in part, and to waive any technicalities. The Board reserves the right to extend the date for receiving and opening of bids for a period of not to exceed five days when unforeseeable events may warrant such extension, at the discretion of the Board. Bids must be enclosed in a sealed envelope, with a separate envelope for the bidder’s bond, both addressed to the County Director of Finance & Tax and marked on the outside what the bid is for. The County Director of Finance & Tax office is located at 151 4th Street South and there mailing address is P.O. Box 5726, Grand Forks, ND 58206. Dated at Grand Forks, North Dakota, this 11th day of May, 2023. Debbie Nelson County Director of Finance & Tax Grand Forks, North Dakota (May 17 & 24, 2023) 224306