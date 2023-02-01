INITIAL RESOLUTION FOR LIMITED TAX CAPIT

INITIAL RESOLUTION FOR LIMITED TAX CAPITAL PROJECTS FUND BONDS BE IT RESOLVED by the County Commission of Grand Forks County, North Dakota (the “County”), that it is necessary and expedient for the County to issue its Limited Tax Capital Projects Fund Bonds as hereafter described: 1. The maximum amount of bonds proposed to be issued is $10,000,000. 2. The purpose for which the bonds are proposed to be issued is to provide funds, together with any other funds available, to repair the Courthouse dome and the County Office Building parking ramp and to otherwise improve County facilities and property. 3. The assessed valuation of all taxable property in the County, as defined in Section 21-03-01, N.D.C.C., is $3,671,602,897 as last finally equalized for the year 2022. 4. The total amount of bonded indebtedness of the County, all issued for County building purposes, is $36,125,000, less $3,657,115 in bond sinking funds for the payment thereof. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the principal of, premium, if any, and interest to be paid on the Limited Tax Capital Projects Fund Bonds shall be paid from that portion of the tax levies authorized by Section 57-15-06.6, N.D.C.C. (Capital Projects Levy), as necessary for such payments, and, in the event the Limited Tax Capital Projects Fund Bonds are issued, the tax levies authorized by Section 57-15-06.6 shall be dedicated to the repayment of principal of, premium if any, and interest on the Bonds. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that any owner of taxable property within the County may within 60 days after publication of this Resolution, file with the County Auditor a written protest against the issuance of the Bonds, and the County Commission shall meet on April 4, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. in the County Commission Room, Grand Forks County Office Building, 151 South 4th Street, Grand Forks, North Dakota for the purpose of determining the sufficiency of any protest so filed and of taking any such further action with respect to this Initial Resolution as it deems necessary and expedient. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the County Auditor is hereby authorized and directed to cause this Resolution to be published in the official newspaper of the County. Dated: January 17, 2023. /s/ Robert Rost Chair, Board of County Commissioners ATTEST: /s/ Debbie Nelson County Auditor (Jan. 25; Feb. 1, 2023) 167341