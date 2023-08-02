IN THE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA, COUNTY OF GRAND FORKS IN THE DISTRICT COURT, NORTHEAST CENTRAL JUDICIAL DISTRICT Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Plaintiff, v. Patrick Danielson and Any Person in Possession and State of North Dakota Tax Commissioner and Midland Funding, LLC, and any person in possession, Defendants. NOTICE OF REAL ESTATE SALE CIVIL NUMBER: 18-2018-CV-01550 1. Judgment in the amount of $172,336.53, having been entered in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendants, which Judgment was filed with the Clerk of Courts of Grand Forks County, North Dakota, on May 11, 2023, for the foreclosure of a real estate mortgage. 2. Notice is hereby given pursuant to said Judgment that the real property described as: The land referred to is situated in the State of North Dakota, County of Grand Forks, and is described as follows: Lot Twelve (12), in Block Eleven (11), Auditor’s Subdivision No. 3, in the City of Grand Forks, according to the plat thereof on file in the Office of the County Recorder within and for Grand Forks County, N.D., and recorded in Book 106 of Deeds, page 76. Real Property address:707 North 18th Street, Grand Forks, ND 58203 The above real property is the subject of the Mortgage dated August 1, 2007, which Mortgagors, Patrick Danielson, executed and delivered to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Mortgageit, Inc, its successors and assigns, and recorded in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Grand Forks County, North Dakota, on August 2, 2007, Instrument Number 665667, which is subject to the entered Judgment. Said Mortgage was assigned to Plaintiff, its successors or assigns, by Assignment of Mortgage recorded May 8, 2017, Instrument Number 773253. 3. In order to realize the amount of $172,336.53, as of May 11, 2023, plus interest accruing thereafter on said amount at the rate of 7.00% per year together with the costs and expenses of sale, will be sold subject to redemption as provided by law as one parcel of land at public auction, subject to the lien for unpaid real estate taxes and assessments of Grand Forks County, North Dakota, and easements and restrictions of record, to the highest bidder for cash under the direction of the Sheriff of Grand Forks County, North Dakota, at the main entrance of the Grand Forks County Courthouse located at 124 South 4th Street, Grand Forks, North Dakota 58201, on September 5, 2023 (“Sale Date”), at 10:15 AM. 4. If the sale is set aside for reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. DATED this 26th day of July, 2023. SHERIFF OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY Dave Stromberg By: Chief Deputy Sheriff / Deputy Sheriff of Grand Forks Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. By /s/ Zachary Nesbit Zachary Nesbit Attorneys for Plaintiff 376 East 400 South, Suite 300 Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Tel: 801-355-2886 Email: zach@hwmlawfirm.com Bar: 07552 (Aug. 2, 9 & 16, 2023) 245723