IN THE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA, COUNTY OF GRAND FORKS IN THE DISTRICT COURT, NORTHEAST CENTRAL JUDICIAL DISTRICT PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, Plaintiff, v. David W. Gaddie and TD Bank USA, N.A. and Portfolio Recovery Associates, L.L.C. and Bank of America, N.A. and Midland Credit Management, Inc., and any person in possession, Defendants. NOTICE OF REAL ESTATE SALE CIVIL NUMBER: 18-2022-CV-01328 1. Judgment in the amount of $179,331.09, having been entered in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendants, which Judgment was filed with the Clerk of Courts of Grand Forks County, North Dakota, on January 10, 2023, for the foreclosure of a real estate mortgage. 2. Notice is hereby given pursuant to said Judgment that the real property described as: The land referred to is situated in the State of North Dakota, County of Grand Forks, and is described as follows: Lots Nine (9) and Ten (10), in Block Seventy (70), Alexander and Ives’ Addition to Grand Forks, according to the plat thereof on file in the Office of the County Recorder within and for Grand Forks County, N.D., and recorded in Book “F” of Deeds, Page 317. Real Property address: 1521 10th Avenue N, Grand Forks, ND 58203 The above real property is the subject of the Mortgage dated November 5, 2014, which Mortgagor, David W. Gaddie, executed and delivered to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, its successors and assigns and recorded in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Grand Forks County, North Dakota, on November 7, 2014, Instrument Number 748009, which is subject to the entered Judgment. Said Mortgage was assigned to Plaintiff, its successors or assigns, by Assignment of Mortgage recorded June 2, 2020, Instrument Number 802103. 3. In order to realize the amount of $179,331.09, as of January 10, 2023, plus interest accruing thereafter on said amount at the rate of 3.25000% per year together with the costs and expenses of sale, will be sold subject to redemption as provided by law as one parcel of land at public auction, subject to the lien for unpaid real estate taxes and assessments of Grand Forks County, North Dakota, and easements and restrictions of record, to the highest bidder for cash under the direction of the Sheriff of Grand Forks County, North Dakota, at the main entrance of the Grand Forks County Courthouse located at 124 South 4th Street, Grand Forks, North Dakota 58201, on May 23, 2023 (“Sale Date”), at 10:00 AM. 4. If the sale is set aside for reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. DATED this 10th day of April, 2023. SHERIFF OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY Chris Hutton 3613 By: CPL Chris Hutton 3613 Sheriff / Deputy Sheriff of Grand Forks Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. By /s/ Ashley Rothfuss Ashley E. Rothfuss Attorneys for Plaintiff 376 East 400 South, Suite 300 Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Tel: 801-355-2886 Email: ashleyr@hwmlawfirm.com Bar: 09769 (April 26; May 3 & 10, 2023) 215899