IN THE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA, COUNTY OF GRAND FORKS IN THE DISTRICT COURT, NORTHEAST CENTRAL JUDICIAL DISTRICT United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, Plaintiff, v. Jenny R. Gowan and Johnson Law Office, P.C. and First Collections, Inc., as Assignee of Whalen’s Inc. d/b/a Whalen’s Moving & Storage and State of North Dakota, acting by and through the Department of Human Services, Child Support Division, and any person in possession, Defendants. NOTICE OF REAL ESTATE SALE CIVIL NUMBER: 18-2022-CV-00880 1. Judgment in the amount of $95,868.14, having been entered in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendants, which Judgment was filed with the Clerk of Courts of Grand Forks County, North Dakota, on December 28, 2022, for the foreclosure of a real estate mortgage. 2. Notice is hereby given pursuant to said Judgment that the real property described as: Unit 26 in Chateau 100, created under a Declaration Establishing a Plan for Condominium Ownership for Chateau 100, dated August 15, 1979 and recorded in Book “139” of Misc., Page 47, in the Office of the Register of Deeds, Grand Forks County, N.D., as amended, on Lot “A’ and an undivided 1/6 interest in Lot “G’ both located in the Replat of Lot Four (4), Block Eleven (11), Medvue Estates Second Addition to the City of Grand Forks, North Dakota, according to the plat thereof on file and recorded in Book “152” of Deeds, Page 450 together with an undivided interest in the common elements declared to be appurtenant thereto by said Declaration and the benefits accruing to said unit under said Declaration. Real Property address: 815 Duke Drive 126, Grand Forks, ND 58201 The above real property is the subject of the Mortgage dated February 23, 2021, which Mortgagor, Jenny R. Gowan, executed and delivered to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, its successors and assigns and recorded in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Grand Forks County, North Dakota, on February 24, 2021, Instrument Number 811620, which is subject to the entered Judgment. Said Mortgage was assigned to Plaintiff, its successors or assigns, by Assignment of Mortgage recorded April 27, 2022, Instrument Number 825082. 3. In order to realize the amount of $95,868.14, as of December 28, 2022, plus interest accruing thereafter on said amount at the rate of 2.87500% per year together with the costs and expenses of sale, will be sold subject to redemption as provided by law as one parcel of land at public auction, subject to the lien for unpaid real estate taxes and assessments of Grand Forks County, North Dakota, and easements and restrictions of record, to the highest bidder for cash under the direction of the Sheriff of Grand Forks County, North Dakota, at the main entrance of the Grand Forks County Courthouse located at 124 South 4th Street, Grand Forks, North Dakota 58201, on April 25, 2023 (“Sale Date”), at 10:15 AM. 4. If the sale is set aside for reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. DATED this 7 day of March, 2023. SHERIFF OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY Chris J. Hutton 3613 By: Chris J. Hutton Sheriff / Deputy Sheriff of Grand Forks Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. By /s/ Ashley Rothfuss Ashley E. Rothfuss Attorneys for Plaintiff 376 East 400 South, Suite 300 Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Tel: 801-355-2886 Email: ashleyr@hwmlawfirm.com Bar: 09769 (March 22 & 29; April 5, 2023) 205137