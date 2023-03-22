IN THE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA, COUNTY OF GRAND FORKS IN THE DISTRICT COURT, NORTHEAST CENTRAL JUDICIAL DISTRICT Alerus Financial, N.A., Plaintiff, v. Joshua D. Soeby and Holly D. Soeby f/k/a Holly D. Holweger and Molly J. Soeby and State of North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner and United States of America acting by and through the Department of Justice/U.S. Attorney’s Office, and any person in possession, Defendants. NOTICE OF REAL ESTATE SALE CIVIL NUMBER: 18-2022-CV-01410 1. Judgment in the amount of $131,227.51, having been entered in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendants, which Judgment was filed with the Clerk of Courts of Grand Forks County, North Dakota, on December 22, 2022, for the foreclosure of a real estate mortgage. 2. Notice is hereby given pursuant to said Judgment that the real property described as: Lot Twenty-three (23) and Twenty-four (24), in Block Thirteen (13), McKelvey’s Addition to Grand Forks, according to the Plat thereof on file in the Office of the Recorder within and for Grand Forks County, North Dakota, and recorded in Book F of Deeds, on Page 403. Real Property address:823 Oak Street, Grand Forks, ND 58201 The above real property is the subject of the Mortgage dated August 22, 2005, which Mortgagors, Holly D. Holweger, Holly D. Soeby, Joshua D. Soeby, executed and delivered to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Alerus Financial, N.A., its successors and assigns and recorded in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Grand Forks County, North Dakota, on August 29, 2005, Instrument Number 642508, which is subject to the entered Judgment. Said Mortgage was assigned to Plaintiff, its successors or assigns, by Assignment of Mortgage recorded June 13, 2016, Instrument Number 764035. 3. In order to realize the amount of $131,227.51, as of December 22, 2022, plus interest accruing thereafter on said amount at the rate of 3.87500% per year together with the costs and expenses of sale, will be sold subject to redemption as provided by law as one parcel of land at public auction, subject to the lien for unpaid real estate taxes and assessments of Grand Forks County, North Dakota, and easements and restrictions of record, to the highest bidder for cash under the direction of the Sheriff of Grand Forks County, North Dakota, at the main entrance of the Grand Forks County Courthouse located at 124 South 4th Street, Grand Forks, North Dakota 58201, on April 25, 2023 (“Sale Date”), at 10:00 AM. 4. If the sale is set aside for reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. DATED this 7 day of March, 2023. SHERIFF OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY Chris J. Hutton 3613 By: Chris J. Hutton Sheriff / Deputy Sheriff of Grand Forks Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. By /s/ Ashley Rothfuss Ashley E. Rothfuss Attorneys for Plaintiff 376 East 400 South, Suite 300 Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Tel: 801-355-2886 Email: ashleyr@hwmlawfirm.com Bar: 09769 (March 22, 29; April 5, 2023) 205052