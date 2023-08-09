IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COU

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of David Michael Leonardi Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication or mailing of this notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Margaret Piela, personal representative of the estate, at 204- 211th PL SE Sammamish, WA 98074 or filed with the Court. Dated this 4th day of August, 2023. /s/ Margaret Piela Personal Representative 204- 211th PL SE, Sammamish, WA 98074 (Aug. 9, 16 & 23, 2023) 247962