IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COU

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RONALD F BUSHY JR. DECEASED. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication or mailing of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Timothy F. Bushy, personal representative of the estate, at 4502 Belmont Rd, Grand Forks, ND 58201 or filed with the Court. DATED this 4th day of May, 2023. /s/ Timothy F. Bushy Timothy F. Bushy, Personal Representative 4502 Belmont Rd Grand Forks, ND 58201 Ronald I. Galstad, #05133 GALSTAD, JENSEN & MCCANN, P.A. 411 - 2nd Street NW, Suite D P.O. Box 386 East Grand Forks, MN 56721 (218) 773-9729 Attorney for Personal Representative (May 17, 24, 31, 2023) 223954