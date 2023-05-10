IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COU

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, NORTHEAST CENTRAL JUDICIAL DISTRICT, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Adoption of PEYTON ALICIA THOMPSON, a Minor, DOB: XX/XX/2013 Drew Gerald Thompson, Petitioner, vs. North Dakota Department of Human Services, Respondent. Case No.: 18-2023-DM-00139 SUMMONS TO: THE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA & THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENTS: [¶1] You are hereby Summoned and required to appear and defend against the Petition in this action, which is herewith served upon you, by serving upon the undersigned an Answer or other proper response within twenty-one (21) days after the service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to do so, Judgment by Default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. DATED this 28th day of March 2023. /s/ Shawn L. Autrey Shawn L. Autrey / ND Lic. #05782 219 S. 4th Street Grand Forks, ND 58203 Telephone: 701-772-2255 Fax: 701-203-8349 Email: shawn@autreylawfirm.com ATTORNEY FOR THE PETITIONER (May 10, 17 & 24, 2023) 222217