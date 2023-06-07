IN THE DISTRICT COURT, NORTHEAST CENTRAL JUDICIAL DISTRICT STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA PROBATE DIVISION COUNTY OF CASS Court File No. 18-2023-PR-00069 In the Matter of the Estate of Howard D. Freije, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three (3) months after the date of the first publication or mailing of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Mary A. Freije, Personal Representative of the Estate, at 606 Schroeder Drive, Grand Forks, North Dakota 58201, or filed with the Court. Dated this 1st day of June, 2023. Mary A. Freije 606 Schroeder Drive Grand Forks, ND 58201 James R. Maring, ND #06712, of SERKLAND LAW FIRM. 10 Roberts Street P.O. Box 6017 Fargo, North Dakota 58108-6017 Phone: 701-232-8957 jmaring@serklandlaw.com Attorneys for: Personal Representative (June 7, 14 & 21, 2023) 230886