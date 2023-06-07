IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE TWELFTH JUDI

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR MANATEE COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2023-DR-3124 AX Division: FAMILY CYNTHIA L. QUINN Petitioner, and GORDON F. QUINN Respondent, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: GORDON F. QUINN {Respondent’s last known address}2517 14th Ave. S, Grand Forks, ND 58201-5263 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on {name of Petitioner} CYNTHIA L. QUINN whose address is 3275 26th Ave. E., Lot 71, Bradenton, FL 34208 on or before (date) 6/30/2023, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Clerk of Court; Family/Juvenile Division, PO Box 25400, Bradenton, FL 34206 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: {insert “none” or, if applicable, the legal description of real property, a specific description of personal property, and the name of the county in Florida where the property is located] Manufactured home located at 3275 26th Ave. E., Lot 71, Bradenton, FL 34308 Manufactured home located at 3275 26th Ave. E., Lot 71, Bradenton, FL 34208 Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 5/26/2023 Angelina Colonneso CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By; /s/ Deputy Clerk IF A NON LAWYER HELPED YOU FILL OUT THIS FORM, HE/SHE MUST FILL IN THE BLANKS BELOW: [fill in all blanks] This form was prepared for the Petitioner. This form was completed with the assistance of: {name of individual}, Nancy T. Sanders {name of business} STOREFRONT SECRETARY, LLC {address} 4949 East State Road 64 [ city] BRADENTON , [state] FL, [zip code] 34208 [telephone number] 941-405-4067 (June 7. 14, 21 & 28, 2023) 230927