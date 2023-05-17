IN DISTRICT COURT, RAMSEY COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Petition for Name Change of Paisley Irene Tibbetts, a minor child NOTICE OF PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE [¶1] PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition in the above-entitled matter will be filed with the Clerk of District Court for Ramsey County, North Dakota, requesting an Order changing the name of Paisley Irene Tibbetts to Paisley Irene Cudworth. [¶2] NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that thirty days after publication, the Petitioner intends to file a petition requesting entry of the Court’s Order changing the name of the minor child. Any objection to granting this name change must be given in writing to the address listed below within 30 days of the date of this publication. The written objection must also be filed with the Court. If no objections are given, the Court may respond to the Petition without further hearing. Dated this 11th day of May 2023. /s/ Cassey A. Schmiess Cassey A. Schmiess (ND ID #07574) LS Law Group, PC 304 4th Street NE, Suite 1 Devils Lake, ND 58301 Telephone: (701) 662-1967 Email: cassey@lslawgroupnd.com Attorneys for Michelle Lynn Cudworth, Petitioner (May 17, 2023) 224226