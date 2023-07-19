IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, S

IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA IN THE MATTER OF PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE OF JORDAN RAY BEHR SOPER, A MINOR CHILD FILE NO. ______ NOTICE OF PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE [¶1] PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition in the above-entitled matter will be filed with the Clerk of District Court for Grand Forks County, North Dakota, requesting an Order changing the name of Jordan Ray Behr Soper to Jordan Ray Behr. [¶2] Pursuant to N.D.C.C. 32-28-02, thirty days previous notice of the intended application must be given in the official newspaper printed in this county as well as in the official newspaper of the county where the non-custodial parent resides. You are hereby notified that thirty days after publication, Petitioner intends to file a petition requesting entry of the Court’s Order changing the name of Jordan Ray Behr Soper to Jordan Ray Behr. Any objection to granting this name change must be given in writing to the address listed below within thirty days of the date of this publication. The written objection must also be filed with the Court. If no objections are given, the Court may respond to the Petition without further hearing. Dated this 13th day of July 2023. /s/ Diane L. Schull Diane L. Schull, #08431 SCHULL LAW, P.L.L.C. 1397 Library Circle, Suite 100 Grand Forks ND 58201 Telephone: (701) 885-4975 Email: diane@schulllaw.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (July 19, 2023) 241847