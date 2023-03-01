IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, S

IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE OF LAILA SHAY BRIGHAM-SNAPP, A MINOR CHILD NOTICE OF PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE 1. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition will be filed by the Petitioner with the above–entitled court requesting an Order changing the name of Laila Shay Brigham-Snapp (current full legal name of child) to Laila Shay Snapp (requested full legal name of child). 2. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that thirty days after publication, the Petitioner intends to file a petition requesting entry of the Court’s Order changing the name of the minor child. Any objection to granting this name change must be given in writing to the address listed below within 30 days of the date of this publication. The written objection must also be filed with the Court. If no objections are given, the Court may respond to the Petition without further hearing. Dated 16-02-2023. /s/ Justin Snapp (Petitioner Signature) Justin Snapp (Printed Name) 1096 Juniper Ave. Unit A (Address) Grand Forks AFB, ND 58204 (City, State Zip Code) (March 1, 2023) 195640