IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, S

IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA Roland J. Dahlgren, Plaintiff, VS. Colleen S. Dahlgren, Defendant. Case No. SUMMONS THE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT: 1. YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the Complaint in this action, which is herewith served upon you, or will be filed with the clerk of this court by serving upon the undersigned an Answer or other proper response within twentyone (21) days after the service of this Summons upon you, exclusive or the day of service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. NOTICE OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING PROVISIONS 2. Under Rule 8.4 of the North Dakota Rules of Court upon service of this summons, you, and the other party, are bound by the restraints following restraints: 3 Neither spouse may dispose of, sell, encumber, or otherwise dissipate of the parties’ assets, except: a. For necessities of life or for the necessary generation of income or preservation of assets; or b. For retaining counsel to carry on or to contest the proceeding; 4. If a spouse disposes of, sells, encumbers, or otherwise dissipates assets during the interim period, that spouse shall provide to the other spouse an accounting within 30 days. 5. Neither spouse may harass the other spouse. 6. All currently available insurance coverage must he maintained and continued without change in coverage or beneficiary designation. 7. IF EITHER SPOUSE VIOLATES ANY OF THESE PROVISIONS, THAT SPOUSE MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. Dated this 5th day of December, 2022. /s/ Kory A Kleven (ND #09770) OLSON. JUNTUNEN, SANDBERG & BOETTNER 322 Demers Ave, Suite 400 PO Box 5788 Grand Forks, ND 58206-5788 PH: 701-775-4688 Fax: 701-775-2440 kkleven@ojs-law.com Attorneys for Plaintiff (Feb 8, 15 & 22, 2023) 191240