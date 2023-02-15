IN DISTRICT COURT GRAND FORKS COUNTY NOR

IN DISTRICT COURT GRAND FORKS COUNTY NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Karen Irene Bullert, Deceased Probate No. 18-2022-PR-00173 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Scott Bullert, PO Box 507, Northwood, ND 58267, Personal Representative of the Estate, or filed with the Court. Dated this 26th day of January 2023. /s/Scott Bullert Personal Representative of the Estate of Karen Irene Bullert Shannon P U glem UGLEM LAW, PC PO Box 589 Northwood, ND 58267 701-587-6121 License No. 05911 Attorney for Personal Representative (Feb. 1, 8 & 15, 2023) 180705