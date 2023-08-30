IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N

IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Petition of Blessing Omoyemen Okosun for Leave to Change Name of R.T.O., a minor child Case No.: 18-2023-CV-01825 NOTICE OF INTENT TO CHANGE NAME Please take notice the Blessing Omoyemen Okosun of Grand Forks, North Dakota petitions the above-named Court for the purpose of changing the name of her daughter, R.T.O., a minor child, pursuant to North Dakota Century Code Section 32-28-02. Any objection to said name change must be made in writing to the Court or Petitioner’s attorney at the address given below within thirty (30) days of this publication. If no objections are filed, the Court may respond to the petition without further hearing. Dated: This the 22nd day of August, 2023. /S/ Larry J. Richards Larry J. Richards Attorney at Law 711 N. Washington Street #202 Grand Forks, ND 58203 (701)795-5100 Attorney ID # 05590 larry.richards@lawyer.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (Aug. 30, 2023) 253477