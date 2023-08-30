IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N

IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA Civil No. 18-2023-CV-00375 NOTICE OF EXECUTION SALE The Industrial Commission of North Dakota, acting as the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency, Plaintiff, vs. Katie R. Detwiler, fka Katie R. Armstrong; David A. Detwiler; any other person in possession; United States of America acting through the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Ingenuity RM, LLC; and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A.; Defendants. 1. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a judgment and decree of foreclosure rendered and given in the District Court in and for the County of Grand Forks, North Dakota, Northeast Central Judicial District, entered and docketed in the Office of the Clerk of said Court on July 5, 2023, in an action wherein The Industrial Commission of North Dakota, acting as the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency was Plaintiff and Katie R. Detwiler, fka Katie R. Armstrong; David A. Detwiler; any other person in possession; United States of America, acting through the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Ingenuity RM, LLC; and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. were are the Defendants; on which day it was adjudged that there was due and owing the Plaintiff from the Defendants Katie R. Detwiler, fka Katie R. Armstrong and David A. Detwiler; together with costs and disbursements of said action, the sum of $140,393.52, and by virtue of a Special Execution issued to me by the Clerk of said Court, I will sell the real property described in said judgment and hereafter described to the highest bidder for cash at public auction at the front door of the Courthouse in the City of Grand Forks, County of Grand Forks, North Dakota, on October 3, 2023, at the hour of 10:00 a.m. of that day to satisfy the amount due with accrued costs and interest at the date of sale, or so much thereof as the proceeds of said sale applicable thereto will satisfy. 2. The premises to be sold as aforesaid are situated in the County of Grand Forks, State of North Dakota, and are more particularly described as follows: Lot Four (4) and the North Half (N½) of Lot Five (5), in Block Eight (8), Hougen’s First Addition to Northwood, North Dakota, according to the plat thereof on file in the Office of the County Recorder within and for Grand Forks County, N.D., and recorded in Book “12” of Deeds, page 631. APN: 49-1801-00036-000 (Street Address: 412 S. Dohney Street, Northwood, ND 58267) Dated at Grand Forks, North Dakota, this 18 day of August, 2023. Andy Schneider Sheriff of Grand Forks County, North Dakota By: Corporal Christopher Hutton Sarah A. Aaberg (ND ID #08393) Special Assistant Attorney General for the Industrial Commission of North Dakota acting as the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency Attorneys for Plaintiff 720 Main Avenue Fargo, North Dakota 58103 701.235.8000 sarah@okeeffeattorneys.com (Aug. 30; Sept 6 & 13, 2023) 252659