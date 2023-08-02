IN DISTRICT COURT, Grand Forks COUNTY, N

IN DISTRICT COURT, Grand Forks COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE OF Dana Juel Conzemius NOTICE OF PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE 1. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition will be filed with the above-entitled court requesting an Order changing the Petitioner’s name of Dana Juel Conzemius to Dana Juel Conzemius-Schindler,. 2. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that thirty days after publication, the Petitioner intends to file a petition requesting entry of the Court’s Order changing the Petitioner’s name. Any objection to granting this name change must be given in writing to the address listed below within 30 days of the date of this publication. The written objection must also be filed with the Court. If no objections are given, the Court may respond to the Petition without further hearing. Dated this 20 day of July, 2023. /s/ Dana Conzemius 3940 S 15th Street Apt 303 Grand Forks, North Dakota 58201 (Aug 2, 2023) 243691