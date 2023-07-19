IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N

IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA Civil No. 18-2023-CV-00129 NOTICE OF EXECUTION SALE The Industrial Commission of North Dakota, acting as the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency, Plaintiff, vs. Tanner W. Ault and Michaela A. Ault, husband and wife; any other person in possession; and Ingenuity RM, LLC; Defendants. 1. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a judgment and decree of foreclosure rendered and given in the District Court in and for the County of Grand Forks, North Dakota, Northeast Central Judicial District, entered and docketed in the Office of the Clerk of said Court on May 15, 2023, in an action wherein The Industrial Commission of North Dakota, acting as the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency was Plaintiff and Tanner W. Ault and Michaela A. Ault, husband and wife; any other person in possession; and Ingenuity RM, LLC were and are the Defendants; on which day it was adjudged that there was due and owing the Plaintiff from the Defendants Tanner W. Ault and Michaela A. Ault together with costs and disbursements of said action, the sum of $202,759.03, and by virtue of a Special Execution issued to me by the Clerk of said Court, I will sell the real property described in said judgment and hereafter described to the highest bidder for cash at public auction at the front door of the Courthouse in the City of Grand Forks, County of Grand Forks, North Dakota, on August 29, 2023, at the hour of 10:00 a.m. of that day to satisfy the amount due with accrued costs and interest at the date of sale, or so much thereof as the proceeds of said sale applicable thereto will satisfy. 2. The premises to be sold as aforesaid are situated in the County of Grand Forks, State of North Dakota, and are more particularly described as follows: That part of the Southeast Quarter (SE¼) of Section 34, in Township 149 North, of Range 52 West of the 5th Principal Meridian, according the United States Government Survey thereof, Grand Forks County, North Dakota, described as follows: Beginning at the northeast corner of said Southeast Quarter (SE¼); thence South 0 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West, assumed bearing, along the east line of said Southeast Quarter (SE¼), a distance of 396.00 feet; thence South 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West, a distance of 251.00 feet; thence South 0 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 205.50 feet; thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West, a distance of 309.00 feet; thence North 0 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East, to the north line of said Southeast Quarter (SE¼); thence easterly along the north line of said Southeast Quarter (SE¼) to the point of beginning. APN #: 38-3404-00001-004 (Street Address: 33 21st Street NE, Reynolds, ND 58275) Dated at Grand Forks, North Dakota, this 11 day of July, 2023. Andy Schneider Sheriff of Grand Forks County, North Dakota By: Corporal Chris Hutton Sarah A. Aaberg (ND ID #08393) Special Assistant Attorney General for the Industrial Commission of North Dakota acting as the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency Attorneys for Plaintiff 720 Main Avenue Fargo, North Dakota 58103 701.235.8000 sarah@okeeffeattorneys.com (July 19 & 26; Aug. 2, 2023) 241214