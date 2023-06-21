IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N

IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA Civil No. 18-2022-CV-01584 NOTICE OF EXECUTION SALE The Industrial Commission of North Dakota, acting as the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency, Plaintiff, vs. Pamela J. Moen and Bruce J. Moen, wife and husband, joint tenants; and any other person in possession; Defendants. 1. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a judgment and decree of foreclosure rendered and given in the District Court in and for the County of Grand Forks, North Dakota, Northeast Central Judicial District, entered and docketed in the Office of the Clerk of said Court on April 21, 2023, in an action wherein The Industrial Commission of North Dakota, acting as the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency was Plaintiff and Pamela J. Moen and Bruce J. Moen were are the Defendants; on which day it was adjudged that there was due and owing the Plaintiff from the Defendants Pamela J. Moen and Bruce J. Moen; together with costs and disbursements of said action, the sum of $191,475.68, and by virtue of a Special Execution issued to me by the Clerk of said Court, I will sell the real property described in said judgment and hereafter described to the highest bidder for cash at public auction at the front door of the Courthouse in the City of Grand Forks, County of Grand Forks, North Dakota, on August 1, 2023, at the hour of 10:00 a.m. of that day to satisfy the amount due with accrued costs and interest at the date of sale, or so much thereof as the proceeds of said sale applicable thereto will satisfy. 2. The premises to be sold as aforesaid are situated in the County of Grand Forks, State of North Dakota, and are more particularly described as follows: All that part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 16, in Township 150 North, Range 54 West of the 5th Principal Meridian, Grand Forks County, North Dakota, described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest corner of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter; thence northerly along the west line of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter a distance of 800 feet; thence easterly along a line parallel with the south line of said Section 16 a distance of 300 feet; thence southerly along a line parallel with the west line of said Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter a distance of 440 feet; thence westerly along a line parallel with the south line of said Section 16 a distance of 130 feet; thence southerly along a line parallel with the west line of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter a distance of 190.11 feet; thence South 26 degrees 49 minutes 37 seconds East a distance of 190 feet, more or less, to the south line of said Section 16; thence west along the South line of said Section 16 to the point of beginning. APN #: 05-1604-00001-002 (Street Address: 3448 9th Avenue NE, Northwood, ND 58267). Dated at Grand Forks, North Dakota, this 13th day of June, 2023. Andy Schneider Sheriff of Grand Forks County, North Dakota By: Corporal Chris Hutton, Sheriff’s Deputy Sarah A. Aaberg (ND ID #08393) Special Assistant Attorney General for the Industrial Commission of North Dakota acting as the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency Attorneys for Plaintiff 720 Main Avenue Fargo, North Dakota 58103 701.235.8000 sarah@okeeffeattorneys.com (June 21 & 28; July 5, 2023) 234185