IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N

IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE OF Cheyenne Carley Stam NOTICE OF PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE 1. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition will be filed with the above-entitled court requesting an Order changing the Petitioner’s name of Cheyenne Carley Stam to Cheyenne Carley Barlock. 2. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that thirty days after publication, the Petitioner intends to file a petition requesting entry of the Court’s Order changing the Petitioner’s name. Any objection to granting this name change must be given in writing to the address listed below within 30 days of the date of this publication. The written objection must also be filed with the Court. If no objections are given, the Court may respond to the Petition without further hearing. Dated this 7th day of June, 2023. /s/ Cheyenne Stam 1114 Maxwell Unit A Grand Forks AFB, ND 58204 (June 14, 2023) 232729