IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N

IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA ALERUS FINANCIAL, N.A., a Corporation, Plaintiff, -vs- RANDOLPH GEE, Defendant. Civil No. 18-2023-CV-00721 S U M M O N S THE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: ¶1. YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the Complaint in this action, which is herewith served upon you, by serving upon the undersigned an Answer or other proper response within twenty-one (21) days after the service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to do so, Judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint. Dated at Grand Forks, North Dakota, this 31st day of January, 2023. Zachary J. Boettner, ID #07808 OLSON, JUNTUNEN, SANDBERG & BOETTNER P.O. Box 5788 Grand Forks, ND 58206-5788 Phone: 701-775-4688 zboettner@ojs-law.com ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. (April 5, 12 & 19, 2023) 209040