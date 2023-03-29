IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N

IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA In the Interest of E.R.P. State of North Dakota, Plaintiff vs. Evan R. Parisien, Defendant. CIVIL NO. _______ SUMMONS The State of North Dakota to Evan R. Parisien: [1] You are summoned and required to defend against the attached Complaint by serving an Answer, which is a written response, on the State of North Dakota within 21 days after service of this Summons and by also filing that Answer with the court. If you do not serve and file an Answer, the court can grant the requests made in the Complaint by ordering that a default judgment be entered against you. Dated this 28th day of December, 2022. /s/ Ethan Sonterre Special Assistant Attorney General Bar I.D. Number: 08706 P.O. Box 5756 Grand Forks, North Dakota 58206-5756 (701) 328-5440 E-SERVICE: grandforkscse@nd.gov Attorney for Child Support (March 29; April 5 & 12, 2023) 207667