IN DISTRICT COURT, COUNTY OF GRAND FORKS, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA Case No. IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE OF ETHAN JACOB PRYOR NOTICE FOR PETITION OF NAME CHANGE [1] PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition in the above-entitled matter will be filed with the Clerk of District Court for Grand Forks County, North Dakota, requesting an Order changing the name of Ethan Jacob Pryor to Jake (NMN) Pryor Bilisk, first name Jake, no middle name, last name Pryor Biliski [2] Pursuant to N.D.C.C. 32-28-02, thirty days prior notice of the intended application must be given in the official newspaper printed in this county. You are hereby notified that thirty days after the date of this publication, the Petitioner intends to file a petition requesting entry of the Court’s Order changing the name of Ethan Jacob Pryor to Jake Pryor Biliske. Any objection to granting this name change must be given in writing to the address listed below within 30 days of the date of this publication. The written objection must also be filed with the Court. If no objections are given, the Court may respond to the Petition without further hearing. DATED this 4 th day of April, 2023. /s/ Jessie L. VanCamp Jessie L. VanCamp (ND #07234) OLSON, JUNTUNEN, SANDBERG & BOETTNER 322 Demers Ave. Suite 400 | PO Box 5788 Grand Forks, ND 58206-5788 PH: 701-775-4688 | Fax: 701-775-2440 Jess.vancamp@ojs-law.com Attorneys for Petitioner (April 12, 19, 26, 2023) 211800