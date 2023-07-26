IN DISTRICT COURT, COUNTY OF CASS, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA IN THE INTEREST OF BABY BOY CURBELLO, BORN 07/14/2023 Ruby LeAnn Curbello, Birthmother, and Marlyce Ballingrud, Guardian Ad Litem, Petitioners, vs. Unknown Alleged Birthfather, Respondent. Case No. 09-2023-DM-749 NOTICE OF HEARING TO: THE RESPONDENT UNKNOWN ALLEGED BIRTHFATHER [1] YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition for the Termination of Parental Rights with respect to the above-named child, a child born on July 14, 2023, has been filed in this Court and will be heard by a Referee for the Juvenile Court at the Cass County Courthouse, 211 South 9th Street, Fargo, North Dakota, on September 8, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. [2] The purpose of the hearing is to terminate forever all of the parental rights of the Petitioner and any alleged father, and the relationship of parent and child with reference to the above-named child. You may appear at the hearing and present any objections that you may have. If you fail to respond to this Notice by failing to make an appearance at the hearing, your consent to the granting of the Petition will be assumed, and your rights and interests in the above-named child may be terminated by default. Dated this 18th day of July, 2023. /s/ William P. Harrie William P. Harrie, ND ID 04411 Nilles Law Firm 1800 Radisson Tower P.O. Box 2626 Fargo, North Dakota 58108 Phone: (701) 237-5544 E-Mail: wharrie@nilleslaw.com Attorneys for Christian Adoption Services (July 26; Aug 2 & 9, 2023) 243619