IN DISTRICT COURT, CASS COUNTY, NORTH DA

IN DISTRICT COURT, CASS COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA Natalie Rae Coakley Plaintiff vs. Kevin Brandon Coakley Defendant SUMMONS Civil No. 18-2023-DM-00238 The State of North Dakota to the above-named defendant: You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the complaint in this action, which (is herewith served upon you) (will be filed with the Clerk of this Court), by serving upon the undersigned an answer or other proper response within twenty one (21) days after the service of the summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to do so, judgement by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. NOTICE OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING PROVISIONS Under Rule 8.4 of the North Dakota Rules of Court, upon service of the summons, you, and your spouse, are bound by restraints following: (1) Neither spouse shall dispose of, sell, encumber, or otherwise dissipate any of the parties asses except: a. For the necessities of life or the necessary generation of income or preservation of assets; or b. retaining counsel to carry on or to contest the proceeding; If a spose disposes of, sells, encumbers, or otherwise dissipates assets during the interim period, that spouse shall provide to the other spouse an accounting within 30 days. (2) Neither spouse shall harrass the other spouse. (3) All currently available insurance coverage must be maintained and continued without change in coverage or beneficiary designation. (4) Neither spouse shall remove their minor child(ren) from North Dakota without the written consent of the other spouse or order of the court except for temporary periods. IF EITHER SPOUSE VIOLATES ANY OF THESE PROVISIONS, THAT SPOUSE MAY BE IN CONTEMPT OF COURT Dated: May 30, 2023 /s/ Natalie Ray Coakley 401 North 12th Street Apt 3 Grand Forks, ND 58203 (July 26; Aug. 2 & 9, 2023) 245575