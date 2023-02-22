GSA Releases Dunseith Land Port of Entry Modernization Project Final EA and FONSI DUNSEITH, N.D. — The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), Rocky Mountain Region (Region 8), has prepared a Final Environmental Assessment (Final EA) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the Dunseith Land Port of Entry (Dunseith LPOE) Modernization Project (project) in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act. The Dunseith LPOE is located on U.S. Route 281, approximately 12 miles north of the town of Dunseith, North Dakota. The purpose of the project is to modernize and expand the Dunseith LPOE. The project is needed to address space constraints, inefficient traffic flows, and increasing inspection demands and traffic relative to what the Dunseith LPOE received when it was originally designed and constructed. The Dunseith LPOE facilities were constructed in the 1960s, are too small, and are served by an inefficient road design. The Final EA examines the environmental impacts from planned improvements at the Dunseith LPOE, including site expansion (up to 2.31 acres [pending title work]), demolition, and new construction. The document also addresses substantive concerns raised by the public and interested stakeholders during scoping and public review of the Draft Environmental Assessment. The Final EA and FONSI are available on the project website at: https://www.gsa.gov/real-estate/gsa-properties/land-ports-of-entry-and-the-bil/bipartisan- infrastructure-law-construction-project/north-dakota The FONSI will become final 30 days after publication of this Notice of Availability, provided that no information leading to a contrary finding is received or comes to light during the review period. Comments related to the project may be submitted electronically to Derrick W. Rosenbach, AICP, at derrick.rosenbach@gsa.gov. Please ensure the subject line of the email reads: Dunseith LPOE Final EA / FONSI. All correspondence must be submitted electronically by March 29, 2023. (Feb. 22, 2023) 195957