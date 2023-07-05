GRAND FORKS PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 GRAND FORKS COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA INITIAL RESOLUTION FOR GENERAL OBLIGATION BUILDING FUND BONDS BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Grand Forks Public School District No. 1, Grand Forks County, North Dakota (the “School District”), that it is necessary and expedient for the School District to issue its General Obligation Building Fund Bonds (the “Bonds”) as hereafter described: 1. The maximum amount of the Bonds proposed to be issued is $8,800,000. 2. The purpose for which the Bonds are proposed to be issued is to provide funds, together with any other funds available, to renovate and recommission the Central High School pool, construct, install and equip certain air quality and HVAC improvements in school buildings throughout the School District, to improve energy efficiency in school buildings throughout the School District and to pay costs incidental to such work and Bond issuance (the “Project”). 3. The assessed valuation of all taxable property in the School District, as defined in N.D.C.C. Section 57-2-01, is $2,736,996,174. 4. The total amount of bonded indebtedness of the School District is $22,117,297. 5. The School District intends to issue the $8,800,000 General Obligation Building Fund Bonds resulting in a millage of 1.96 mills, equal to $1.96 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation for the first taxable year after the Bond is issued. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the principal of, premium, if any, and interest to be paid on the Bonds shall be paid from that portion of the tax levies authorized by Section 57 15 16, N.D.C.C. (School Building Fund Levy), as necessary for such payments, and, in the event the Bonds are issued, the tax levies authorized by Section 57 15 16 shall be dedicated to the repayment of principal of, premium if any, and interest on the Bonds. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that any owner of taxable property within the School District may, within 60 days after publication of this Resolution, file with the Business Manager a written protest against the issuance of the Bonds, describing the property which is the subject of the protest. If the School Board finds such protests to have been signed by the owners of taxable property having an assessed valuation equal to five percent (5%) or more of the assessed valuation of all taxable property within the School District, as last finally equalized, all further proceedings under this Resolution are barred. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Business Manager is hereby authorized and directed to cause this Resolution to be published in the official newspaper of the School District, and that the Business Manager is further authorized and directed to post this Resolution on the website of the School District during the 60-day protest period. Adopted June 26, 2023. GRAND FORKS PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 /s/ Eric R. Lunn President, Board of Education Attest: /s/ Brandon Baumbach Business Manager (July 5, 2023) 238861