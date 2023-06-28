Grand Forks County Special Commission Me

Grand Forks County Special Commission Meeting June 13, 2023 – 4:00pm Action Items: - County Board of Equalization - Fair Grounds Land Use Agreement - Courthouse Dome Repair CMaR Contract The Board met pursuant to adjournment with Commissioners Rost, Engen, Pic, Hagen and Rustad present. Commissioners Pic and Hagen participated via Zoom. Moved by Engen, seconded by Rustad, to recess the Special Commission Meeting and convene the County Board of Equalization. Motion carried unanimously. It was 4:00pm. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Pic, to reconvene the Special Commission Meeting. Motion carried unanimously. It was 4:05pm. The Fair Grounds Land Use Agreement was discussed. Chairman Rost said the term of the Land Use Agreement has been changed to 25 years. Dennis Pazderic, Fair Board, said they wanted language added to the Land Use Agreement for the replacement of the electrical, sewer and water lines that were accidentally removed during the construction of the Correctional Center in 2005. Haley Wamstad, State’s Attorney, said she had not heard that request before, but language could be added to the Land Use Agreement. Thomas Wesley, ICON Architectural Group, said the sewer line is getting connected to the infrastructure running parallel to highway 81. There will be sewer access on the Fair Grounds property where connections could be made. Dennis Pazderic also said they had a fire on an electrical pole during an event because a transformer blew up. Mark Landa, Fair Board, said that was because of the electrical wire that was removed during construction of the Correctional Center. Bill Kvasager, Fair Board Vice President, said they want the replacement of electrical, sewer and water to be added to the Land Use Agreement to make sure it gets done. Commissioner Rustad said if we have documented cases of fire trucks needing to be at the Fair Grounds because transformers are blowing up, the County needs to address this for public safety, whether the Land Use Agreement is signed or not. Thomas Wesley said Xcel Energy should be contacted to make sure your electrical needs are met. Mark Landa said Xcel Energy has said it is not their problem. Ms. Wamstad asked for the point of contact for Xcel Energy, so we could reach out to them to see what the problem is and what is the remedy. Bill Kvasager said to contact Steve Simonson. Haley Wamstad said that in the current draft of this agreement, there is no option to renew due to it being extended to a longer-term lease (25 years) than the prior version (11 years with the 11 year option to renew). Chairman Rost said the requested addition will be added to the Land Use Agreement and we need an answer by Friday at 5:00pm by the Fair Board. If the Land Use Agreement is not approved, we move forward with option B at the June 20, 2023 Commission Meeting. We have tried to work with the Fair Board. Pam Marback. Fair Board, said they have tried as well but this is the worst possible time with the fair scheduled in June. She said she is sorry for any delay. Haley Wamstad said Ms. Marback has been wonderful to work with. Commissioner Rustad said he thinks we should be acting like partners instead of opponents. This is by far the biggest attraction on county grounds, so he believes that should be taken into consideration. The retention pond is a huge loss of parking and there are two lots for sale just south of the entrance to the Fair Grounds that could be used for parking. Moved by Rustad, to make an offer of $380,000 for those two lots with CARES funds and to add an addendum to the Land Use Agreement for long-term parking for the Fair Board. Chairman Rost said that motion can not be made a at Special Commission Meeting, that will have to done at a regular Commission Meeting. Haley Wamstad, State’s Attorney, said the retention pond will be located to the west of the facility where there is currently no parking. Darren Evavold made the comment that parking spots need to be cleaned up, so people realize it is a parking spot. Pam Marback said the existing ring road has been marked as road closed. Chairman Rost will look into who closed the road. Tom Ford, Director of Administration, addressed the board. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Engen, to approve the Construction Engineers Courthouse Dome Repair CMaR Contract with the Chair’s signature. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Hagen to adjourn. The meeting adjourned at 4:53pm. ____________________________ Robert Rost, Chairman Grand Forks County Commission ____________________________ Debbie Nelson, County Auditor (June 28, 2023) 236946