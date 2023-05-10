Grand Forks County Special Commission Me

Grand Forks County Special Commission Meeting April 20, 2023 – 8:00am Action Item: Limited Tax Capital Project Bonds, Series 2023 The Board met pursuant to adjournment with Commissioners Rost, Engen, Pic, Hagen and Rustad present. Commissioners Engen, Pic, Hagen and Rustad participated via Zoom. Debbie Nelson, Finance and Tax Director, explained the bond options for the Limited Tax Capital Project Bonds. Jim Steward, Bond Council, addressed the board. Moved by Engen, seconded by Hagen, to approve the revised Notice of Bond Sale, as attached. Motion carried unanimously. The meeting adjourned at 8:08am. Robert Rost, Chairman Grand Forks County Commission Debbie Nelson, County Auditor (May 10, 2023)