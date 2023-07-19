GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ADVERTI

GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR 52’ X 68’ MANVEL EQUIPMENT SHED NOTICE TO BUILDING CONTRACTORS: By the order of the Board of County Commissioners of Grand Forks County, North Dakota, I hereby give notice that sealed bids will be received by the undersigned at the office of the County Director of Finance and Tax up until 10:00 o’clock a.m., August 10th, 2023. Bids will be publicly opened and read at 10:00 a.m. 6th floor County Office Building for 52’ x 68’ MANVEL EQUIPMENT SHED, as per specifications prepared by and available at the office of the County Highway Department, 1700 N Columbia Road, Grand Forks ND 58203. The project will be considered at the regularly scheduled August 15th Commission Meeting. Construction generally entails: - One equipment storage building – 52’ wide x 68’ long x 18’ high, woodened or steel framed, insulated, steel panel exterior - Concrete floor with drain and floor heat - Water, sanitary sewer, electric & propane gas services - Electrical wiring In compliance with Section 11-11-28 of the North Dakota Century, bids to be opened and considered must be accompanied by a bond. A bid shall be accompanied by a separate envelope containing a bidder’s bond in a sum equal to five percent of the full amount of the bid, executed by the bidder’s as principal and by a surety company authorized to do business in the State as a guaranty that the bidder will enter into the contract if it is awarded to him and he will furnish the necessary bond. Also, to be included with the envelope containing the bid bond shall be the contractor’s license. The Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids, in whole or in part, and to waive any technicalities. Bids must be enclosed in a sealed envelope, with a separate envelope for the bidder’s bond and contractor license both addressed to the County Director of Finance and Tax and Marked on the outside what the bid is for. The County Auditor is located at 151 4th Street South and the mailing address is P.O. Box 5726, Grand Forks, ND 58206. Dated at Grand Forks, North Dakota, this 12th day of July, 2023 Debbie Nelson County Director of Finance and Tax Grand Forks, North Dakota (July 19 & 26; Aug. 2, 2023) 241231