GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING Ma

GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING May 16, 2023 – 4:00 P.M. The Board met pursuant to adjournment with Commissioners Rost, Engen, Pic, Hagen and Rustad present. Commissioner Pic participated by Zoom. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Moved by Engen, seconded by Hagen, to approve the minutes of the May 2, 2023 County Commission meeting and the Special Commission meeting May 5, 2023. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Pic, to approve the order of agenda adding a Provider Appreciation Day Proclamation under Committee Reports. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Pic, seconded by Engen, to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried unanimously. Jordan Adams, Beehive Bar of Reynolds, addressed the board regarding having a street dance. Chief Deputy David Stromberg said the Sheriff’s Office has no concerns at this time regarding the street dance. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Engen, to approve the application from Jordan Adams for a Special Event Permit Alcoholic Beverage License for a street dance on July 29, 2023, 3:00pm- 3:00am, for the Beehive Bar of Reynolds. Motion carried unanimously. Antowan Pickett, Human Service Zone Director, addressed the board regarding Senate Bill 2012, which includes pay raises and adding an additional board member to the Human Service Zone Board. The additional member has to be an active legislator. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustad, to approve implementing pay raises according to Senate Bill 2012 for Human Service Zone employees effective July 1, 2023 at no cost to Grand Forks County. Motion carried unanimously. Chairman Rost appointed Commissioner Pic to work with Mr. Pickett on appointing the active legislator to the Human Service Zone Board. Tess Moeller, Public Health Director and Ciara Ballard, Social Detox Coordinator explained the need for an increased request for the 2024 Withdrawal Management Center. Bobby John Byfuglien addressed the board regarding unwritten administrative rules in the Grand Forks County Zoning Policies for building permits and productive acres. Lane Magnuson, County Planner, explained the difference in the building permits issued and the thresholds for each. He also said there is a process if someone disagrees with the administrative polices. He said he has informed Mr. Byfuglien of the process. Chairman Rost directed Lane Magnuson to bring up these issues at the next Planning and Zoning meeting for consideration if the administrative rules should be clarified. Nick West, County Engineer, addressed the board. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustad, to approve the ND Department of Transportation Preliminary Engineering Contracts for projects BRJ-BRO-0018(039) and BRP-1800(022) with the Chair and Auditor’s signatures. Debbie Nelson, Finance and Tax Director, addressed the board. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustad, to approve the Funding for Infrastructure in North Dakota loan application for up to $5,000,000 for the Courthouse Dome Repair project. Motion carried unanimously. Gracie Lian, Administration Coordinator, addressed the board. Moved by Engen, seconded by Rustad, to approve Construction Engineers as the construction manager at risk on the Courthouse Dome project as recommended by the Selection Committee. Motion carried unanimously. Tom Ford, Director of Administrator, and State’s Attorney Wamstad addressed the board regarding the Fair Board Lease. A joint meeting with the Grand Forks County Fair Board will be scheduled to discuss the lease. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Engen, to proclaim May 12, 2023 as Provider Appreciation Day. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustad, to adjourn. The meeting adjourned at 5:25pm. The next meeting will be held on June 6, 2023 at 4:00pm. ____________________________ Robert Rost, Chairman Grand Forks County Commission ____________________________ Debbie Nelson, County Auditor (June 14, 2023) 232947