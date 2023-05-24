GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING Ma

GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING May 2, 2023 – 4:00 P.M. The Board met pursuant to adjournment with Commissioners Rost, Engen, Hagen and Rustad present. Commissioner Pic was absent. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustad, to approve the minutes of the April 18, 2023 meeting, as amended, and approve the minutes from the Special Commission Meetings from April 20, 2023 and April 25, 2023. Motion carried unanimously. (After the meeting it was determined that Commissioner Hagen did make the motion to approve the order of the agenda at the April 18, 2023, so no amendment was necessary.) Moved by Rustad, seconded by Engen, to approve the order of agenda. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to approve the consent agenda. Green, Alexander (Alex) Kiser, Muriel Rott, Adley Swanson, Leslie Uecker, Tammy Schwarz, Dorothy Green, Analisa Gomez-Mitchell, Jacki Lund, Jennifer Fridgen, Dale Chambers; overtime, and March financial report. Adrian Cummings, President and Sam Jenson, Executive Director gave an update on the Greater Grand Forks Young Professionals. Bret Burkholder, Correctional Center Administrator, addressed the board. Moved by Engen, seconded by Hagen, to allow Mr. Burkholder to negotiate contracts for housing inmates with all entities that don’t have a current 2023 contract effective date with a target effective January 1, 2024. Motion carried unanimously. Chairman Rost and the County Commission proclaim and recognize the week beginning May 7, 2023 as National Correctional Officers Week. Sheriff Schneider addressed the board. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustad, to proclaim May 15, 2023 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 14 through May 20, 2023 as Police Week. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to approve the Sheriff’s Deputy Salary Scale effective July 1, 2023. Motion carried with Rost, Engen, Hagen and Rustad voting aye. Roberta Bursheim, Human Resources Generalist, said every employee is important and we don’t want to supersede the operations of Human Resources. She would not recommend each department develop their own salary plan because it is important to have unity across the departments, so it is fair and balanced. Tom Ford, Director of Administration, asked if Human Resources should continue to re-evaluate every position as directed a few meetings ago or should each department develop their own salary plan. The Chair said Human Resources should continue to re-evaluate every position. Nick West, County Engineer, addressed the board. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustad, to authorize the State’s Attorney to draft a Purchasing Agreement to purchase parcel numbers 43-0001-00035-000, 43-0001-00036-000, 43-0001-00037-000, 43-0001-00038-000 and 43-0001-00039-000 from Oppegard Implement Company and to remodel the Manvel Shed instead of the Gilby Shed with 2023 capital improvement funds. Motion carried with Rost, Engen, Hagen and Rustad voting aye. Tom Ford, Director of Administration, addressed the board. Gracie Lian, Administrative Coordinator, addressed the board. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Engen, to move forward with interviewing Construction Engineers, the sole bidder on the Courthouse Dome Repair and Rehabilitation CMaR bid. Motion carried with Rost, Engen, Hagen and Rustad voting aye. Tom Ford, Director of Administration, explained the Construction Engineers Guaranteed Maximum Price Contract. Commissioner Rustad stated he would not feel comfortable moving forward with the Contract until we have an agreement with the Fair Board. Darren Evavold, GF Fair Board and River Cities Speedway, invited the Commissioners to view the Fairground area that would not be able to be used during construction. The Construction Engineers Guaranteed Maximum Price Contract will be considered at a future Special County Commission Meeting. Gracie Lian, Administrative Coordinator, address the board. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to reject the two bids received for the Courthouse Security Improvement Project and accept the proposal from Construction Engineers for $195,000 for a reduced scope of the Courthouse Security Improvement Project contingent upon approval of the Court Facilities Improvement Advisory Committee. Motion carried with Rost, Engen, Hagen and Rustad voting aye. The Commission agreed to send a letter to Court Facilities Improvement Advisory Committee regarding the reduced scope of the Court Facilities Improvement project. Tom Ford, Director of Administrator, addressed the board. Moved by Engen, seconded by Rustad, to approve the draft Request for Qualifications for Design and Architectural Services for the Design, Refurbishment, and Repair of the Grand Forks County Courthouse and appoint Chairman Rost, Nick West and Bill Gerszewski as the selection and interview committee. Motion carried unanimously. Haley Wamstad, State’s Attorney, presented a proposed Citizen Comment Guideline and Policy for their review. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustad, to adjourn. The meeting adjourned at 5:34pm. The next meeting will be held on May 16, 2023 at 4:00pm. ____________________________ Robert Rost, Chairman Grand Forks County Commission ____________________________ Debbie Nelson, County Auditor (May 24, 2023) 225947