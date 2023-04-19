GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING Ma

GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING March 21, 2023 – 4:00 P.M. The Board met pursuant to adjournment with Commissioners Rost, Engen, Pic, Hagen and Rustad present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Moved by Pic, seconded by Rustad, to approve the minutes of the March 7, 2023 meeting. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Engen, seconded by Rustad, to approve the order of agenda. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Engen, seconded by Rustad, to approve the consent agenda. Items in the consent agenda included: bills as submitted by the County Auditor, check # 43809 - Camrud Maddock Olson & Larson Ltd- $110000, 43810 - Columbia Grand Forks LLC- $90000, 43811 - Lithia of Grand Forks- $50973, 43812 - Credit Bureau of Bismarck Inc- $199.53, 43813 - First Collections Inc- $305.24, 43814 - Ingenuity Rm, LLC- $195.46, 43815 - US Dept of The Treasury- $111.34, 43816 - Infoarmor, Inc- $216.15, 43817 - City of Emerado (Hwy)- $105.56, 43818 - City of Northwood (Hwy)- $176.74, 43819 - City of Thompson (Hwy)- $73.91, 43820 - Abbco Tools LLC- $186.98, 43821 - Advance Auto Parts- $337.57, 43822 - Agassiz Water Users District- $27.5, 43823 - Alcohol Monitoring Systems, Inc.- $1953, 43824 - Alerus Financial- $1500, 43825 - Altru Clinic-Main- $282.75, 43826 - Altru Health System- $4739.5, 43827 - Anderson Appraisal Service Inc- $995, 43828 - Anderson Brothers Body Shop LLC- $13121.33, 43829 - Anderson Dorinda- $66.81, 43830 - Appraisals and Real Estate Research, Inc- $975, 43831 - At & T Mobility- $119, 43832 - Auto Glass & Aftermarket- $70, 43833 - Auto Valve of Larimore- $17.59, 43834 - Baseview Petroleum Inc- $8910, 43835 - Big Jim’s- $172.92, 43836 - Bonham Kevin- $125, 43837 - Bullinger, Alicia- $504, 43838 - Burggraf’s Ace Hardware- $26.97, 43839 - Business Essentials- $79.17, 43840 - Capfirst Equipment Finance Inc- $36388.73, 43841 - CDW Government- $24811.2, 43842 – CHS Ag Services- $1935.93, 43843 - CHSs Inc - Warren- $11732.18, 43844 - City of Grand Forks- $1500, 43845 - City of Grand Forks-Police Dept- $861.12, 43846 - City of Grand Forks-Water- $6556.27, 43847 - Dakota Supply Group- $724.52, 43848 - Dirty Little Pigs Bbq- $660, 43849 - East Central Regional Water District- $85, 43850 - Ecolab Pest Elimination Div- $101.96, 43851 - Engen David A- $120.52, 43852 - Enterprise Fm Trust- $3792.22, 43853 - Everson Heather- $60, 43854 - First Collections Inc- $39.14, 43855 - Fleming Makayla- $142.79, 43856 - Forum Communications- $964.88, 43857 - Forza Forensics LLC- $1785, 43858 - GF Clerk of District Ct- $500, 43859 - GF Public Health Department- $73261.77, 43860 - GF Welding & Machine- $328.89, 43861 - GGFYP- $1000, 43862 - Golden Eagle Club- $300, 43863 - Grand Forks Foundation For Education- $400000, 43864 - Grand Trailer Sales LLC- $13595, 43865 - Greff, Louse- $462, 43866 - Hammond, Chelsea- $138.34, 43867 - Heitkamp, Sasia M - $50.27, 43868 - Indepth Inspections- $2291.63, 43869 - Information Technology Dept- $2779.45, 43870 - Johnston Law Office- $1440.15, 43871 - Kent, Katrina- $345.6, 43872 - Knutson Printing Co- $271.31, 43873 - Krogstad Jason- $3300, 43874 - Lassiter, Reginald- $25, 43875 - Lee Anne- $48.84, 43876 - Lexipol LLC- $315.2, 43877 - Lillehaugen, Delores- $240, 43878 - Lithia of Grand Forks- 122.72, 43879 - M & K Porta Potties- $150, 43880 - Manvel Oil Coop- $3272.3, 43881 - Marco -Tx- $692.24, 43882 - Marco Technologies LLC- $349.13, 43883 - McKesson Medical Surgical- $964.07, 43884 - Menards- $585.73, 43885 - Midcontinent Communications- $397.39, 43886 - Midcontinent Communications- $2584.2, 43887 - Midcontinent Communications- $4245.17, 43888 - Midcontinent Communications- $523.59, 43889 - Nadeau, Tammie- $868.75, 43890 - ND County Recorder’s Assoc- $200, 43891 - ND Sheriff’s & Deputies Assoc- $950, 43892 - NDSU Ext Serv- $200, 43893 - NDSU Ext Serv-Grand Forks- $418.28, 43894 - Nelco First Aid Inc- $51.48, 43895 - Nelson International- $89.41, 43896 - Networking Specialists- $20, 43897 - Nodak Electric Coop- $725.49, 43898 - Northern Plumbing Supply- $512.74, 43899 - NSC Minerals Ltd- $16407.65, 43900 - O’Reilly Auto Parts- $2073.43, 43901 - O’Reilly Auto Parts-Washington St- $9, 43902 - off Grid Armory Inc- $5950, 43903 - Olson Juntunen & Sandberg Ltd- $225, 43904 - Peru- $5017.32, 43905 - Premium Waters, Inc- $55.79, 43906 - Quadient, Inc- $102, 43907 - RBB Electric Inc- $160.53, 43908 - RDO Truck Center- $18400.73, 43909 - Rost Robert- $39.3, 43910 - Skip’s Petroleum- $5033.53, 43911 - Staples Business Credit- $1622.25, 43912 - Streichers- $332.47, 43913 - Swanson & Warcup, Ltd- $4400, 43914 - Sydell Inc- $6624.25, 43915 - Thief River Glass- $275, 43916 - Thomson West- $280.38, 43917 - Tic Inc- $720, 43918 - Titan Machinery-Northwood- $39.6, 43919 - Toshiba America Business Solutions- $122.33, 43920 - Traill County Sheriff- $51, 43921 - Tri-County Water District- $55.4, 43922 - True North Equipment- $27.88, 43923 - Twp of Allendale Clerk- $12861.35, 43924 - Twp of Michigan Clk/Treas- $5482.86, 43925 - Twp of Plymouth Clerk- $1000, 43926 - Unmanned Vehicle Technologies LLC- $16569.17, 43927 - US Bank - Cm-9705 - St Paul- $518306.38, 43928 - US Postmaster By Mail-GF- $580, 43929 - US Postmaster-Grand Forks- $176, 43930 - Vanguard Appraisals Inc- $2850, 43931 - Verizon Wireless - Newark Nj- $3226.42, 43932 - Wallwork Truck Center Grand Forks- $196.17, 43933 - Waste Management of Wi-Mn- $1932.4, 43934 - Weiner, Sidney- $25, 43935 - West Central Regional Juv Center- $640, 43936 - White, Jayme- $99445.52, 43937 - Zahradka, Tyler- $25, 43938 - Aaa Collections, Inc.- $188.26, 43939 - Boudreaux, Nicole J - $584.32, 43940 - Brekke, Madisyn- $242.35, 43941 - Brist, Allison- $1380, 43942 - Bursheim Roberta L- $240, 43943 - Cole, Agnes- $38.65, 43944 - Confer Miranda- $201.09, 43945 - Dalsted, Tracy L. - $599.62, 43946 - Fossum Diane- $130, 43947 - Germundson Kress- $225.32, 43948 - Guardian Fleet Safety LLC- $890.74, 43949 - Hawkins, Isabelle- $120.52, 43950 - Hopeful Beginnings- $2170, 43951 - Hopewell, David- $100, 43952 - Information Technology Dept- $360, 43953 - Integrity Homecare and Counseling- $39.14, 43954 - Kronos- $517.43, 43955 - Kuck Tara L- $70.74, 43956 - Little Keepers.- $4394.69, 43957 - Mitchell-Gomez, Analisa- $203.05, 43958 - Myles Kami Jo- $24.89, 43959 - ND Dept of Corrections & Rehab- $825, 43960 - ND Dept of Transportation- $18624.2, 43961 - ND DHS Finance Dept- $150, 43962 - ND DHS Finance Dept- $974.32, 43963 - ND DHS Finance Dept- $12, 43964 - Nygaard-Koplin Dawn- $66.12, 43965 - Obregon, Edward Michael- $9103.96, 43966 - Pickett, Christopher A.- $530.49, 43967 - Ponce, Dana- $575, 43968 - Propio Ls, LLC- $84.93, 43969 - RACC-Fargo/Moorhead- $315.2, 43970 - RDO Truck Center- $1362.84, 43971 - Wallwork Truck Center Grand Forks- $14.55, 43972 - Altru Clinic Pharmacy- $185.91, 43973 - Berg Tricia Mackenzie- $114.94, 43974 - Cellmer Bushy, Christy L- $75.33, 43975 - Community Service Program- $2620, 43976 - Enterprise Rent-A -Car- $72.96, 43977 - Gowan, Nadin - $128.38, 43978 - Hass, Jodee Beth- $170.1, 43979 - Information Technology Dept- $430, 43980 - Knain Jolaine- $136.24, 43981 - Little Keepers.- $1256.34, 43982 - Long, Kateri R - $34.72, 43983 - Olson, Genevieve K - $210.52, 43984 - Olson, Shannon L- $119.21, 43985 - Rutan, Sachiko- $114.63, 43986 - Schaumburg, Suzanne- $270, 43987 - Schumacher, Sydney M - $45.2, 43988 - Solarski Kimberly- $182.09, 43989 - Suedel Amy- $120.52, 43990 - Vasichek Autumn- $1200.11, 43991 - Walls Medicine Center- $269.02, ACH payments to - Global Safety Network - $781.16, - Acme Electric/Tool Crib of Nor - $1258.23, - Advanced Business Methods - $478.18, - All Pro Embroidery - $56, - Allstate Peterbilt - $666.18, - Auto Value-Grand Forks - $513.32, - Badgepass Inc - $570, - Balco Uniform Co - $263.98, - Benefit Extras Inc - $1119.75, - Border States Electric Supply - $345.62, - Butler Machinery Company - $4476.06, - C L Linfoot Company - $70, - City of Niagara - $575, - Cole Paper Inc. - $5905.76, - Community Violence Interventio - $5292.22, - Dennie’s Delivery Inc - $260, - Docu Shred Inc - $69.51, - Farmers Oil Co - $13632.32, - Galls An Aramark Company - $182.91, - Global Safety Network - $35, - Greater GF Fair & Exhibition - $69318.15, - Greg’s Laundry Equip Service - $2208, - Home of Economy - $247.69, - Interstate Power Systems Inc - $164.47, - Interstate Towing & Recovery - $2761.07, - Johnson Controls - $456.46, - Keith’s Security World - $1458, - Marco Technologies LLC - Pa - $1048.3, - Nelson Auto Center Inc - $46337, - Northwest Tire Inc - $669.65, - Office Depot-Chicago - $370.57, - Orchard Oil Co - $1762.8, - Phoenix Supply - $1688.91, - RDO Trust Account #80-5800 - $5412.23, - Reliance Telephone Systems Inc - $27.5, - Royal Tire Inc - $4771.53, - Stericycle Inc - $129.24, - Stones Mobile Radio Inc - $651.28, - Summit Food Services LLC - $35840.71, - Terracon Consultants Inc - $4975, - Thomson Reuters - $1744.18, - UND Forensic Pathology - $7796.59, - Valley Truck - $62.28, - VM Findley Consulting LLC - $13000, - Xcel Energy - Mpls - $67244.34, - All Embracing Home Care LLC - $195.72, - Allstate Peterbilt - $732.37, - Amundson Funeral Home - $2300, - Cole Paper Inc. - $517.45, - Comfort Keepers - $90.87, - Finest Auto Trim - $175, - Royal Tire Inc - $398.88, - Rydell Chevrolet - $128.95, - Valley Truck - $370.5 and purchase card transactions in the amount of $50,149.27; employee status changes for Agnes Cole and Keara Wright; overtime, February financial report and game of chance permits for Midway Public School PTO and Grand Forks Top Three Council. Motion carried unanimously. Amber Gudajtes, Tax Equalization Director, addressed the board. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustad, to approve out-of-state travel for Amber Gudajtes to attend the North Central Regional Association of Assessing Officers (NCRAAO) Conference in Burlington, IA, June 18-22, 2023. Motion carried unanimously. The approximate cost of $2,000 will paid from the Tax Equalization budget. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to allow Ms. Gudajtes to use her personal credit card instead of the Grand Forks County purchasing card to pay for her airfare to attend the NCRAAO Conference. Motion carried unanimously. Lance Monson, Construction Engineers, gave an update on the Grand Forks County New Juvenile Detention and Correctional Center Expansion bid package 1. The Project Update: Grand Sky Pavement Inspection agenda item was not heard. Mandy Iverson, Mrs. North Dakota International 2023, addressed the board. Moved by Pic, second by Hagen, to recognize April 30, 2023 as National Therapy Animal Day. Motion carried unanimously. Paul Ellertson, opponent of the Whiskey Creek Wind Farm project, asked the Commission if they had any questions regarding the information he provided them two weeks ago. Commissioner Engen said no decision has been made regarding the Whiskey Creek Wind Farm project, but the Commission is happy to hear concerns of people that are not in favor of the project and from people that are in favor of the project. Whiskey Creek must obtain endorsements from Grand Forks Airport, UND Aerospace, Grand Forks AFB and Grand Sky and they have not done that yet. Grand Forks County is also in communication with the US Air Force regarding this project. Tom Paulson, Niagara township property owner, spoke in favor of the Whiskey Creek Wind Farm. Todd Leake, 2371 10th Ave NE, Emerado, spoke against the Whiskey Creek Wind Farm. Kari Goelz, Emergency Manager, said the Emergency Operation Center will need to move out of the Police Department immediately. Chairman Rost, Commissioner Engen, Sheriff Schneider and Tom Ford will be discussing this at a meeting with Mayor Bochenski on Thursday. Sheriff Schneider addressed the board. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to approve an Interlocal Agreement between Grand Forks City and Grand Forks County for a FY 2022 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) with Chair’s signature. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Pic, to approve the 2023 RBS Grant Agreement with the Chair’s signature. Motion carried unanimously. Nick West, County Engineer, addressed the board. Moved by Pic, seconded by Rustad, to support paying 50% of the cost of paving county road 25 for up to six miles. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Pic, seconded by Engen, to allow the Highway Department to advertise for bids for asphalt overlay of county road 12. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustad, to allow the Highway Department to advertise for bids for aluminum and concrete box culverts on the nine presented projects. Motion carried unanimously. Debbie Nelson, Finance and Tax Director, addressed the board. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Pic, to approve the SpyGlass Snapshot Audit Agreement with the Chair’s signature. Motion carried unanimously. Tom Ford, Director of Administration and Gracie Lian, Administrative Coordinator, gave a briefing of their meetings held in Washington, DC with the Secretary of the Air Force and the Office of Secretary of Defense. Haley Wamstad, State’s Attorney, addressed the board. Moved by Engen, seconded by Pic, to approve the Juvenile Detention Independent Contract Agreement between Grand Forks County and Bridgie Hansen. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Pic, seconded by Hagen, to approve a resolution supporting Senate Bill 2239 and opposing House Bill 1040. Motion carried unanimously. The resolution is on file in the Finance and Tax Office. Nick West, County Engineer, was asked to look at the Grand Forks County tax title property in Niagara City, parcel number 48-0001-00057-001. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustad, to adjourn. The meeting adjourned at 5:42pm. The next meeting will be held on April 4, 2023 at 4:00pm. Robert Rost, Chairman Grand Forks County Commission Debbie Nelson, County Auditor (April 19, 2023)