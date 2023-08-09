GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING Ju

GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING July 18, 2023 – 4:00 P.M. The Board met pursuant to adjournment with Commissioners Rost, Engen, Pic, Hagen and Rustad present. Commissioner Pic participated by Zoom. A moment of silence was held to honor Jake Wallin and the two officers that are in critical condition after the tragic event in Fargo on July 14, 2023. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to approve the minutes of the July 5, 2023 County Commission meeting. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Engen, seconded by Pic, to approve the order of agenda. Motion carried unanimously. (A motion was made after the consent to amend the agenda.) Moved by Pic, seconded by Engen, to approve the consent agenda. Items in the consent agenda included: bills as submitted by the County Auditor, check #44851 - Infoarmor, Inc- $233.1, 44852 - Ingenuity Rm, LLC- $195.46, 44853 - 1101 Dental Pllc- $1030, 44854 - Absolute Refrigeration- $1442.47, 44855 - Adobe Systems Inc- $419.72, 44856 - AJ’s Sandblasting & Painting- $9536.81, 44857 - Alcohol Monitoring Systems, Inc.- $1599.5, 44858 - Altru Health System- $999.25, 44859 - At & T Mobility- $119, 44860 - Baseview Petroleum Inc- $6526.9, 44861 - Berg Tricia Mackenzie- $181.45, 44862 - Bonham Kevin- $884.23, 44863 - Boudreaux, Nicole J - $691.03, 44864 - Boulger Funeral Home- $2300, 44865 - Buchmeier, Blake C- $110, 44866 - C & R Laundry- $76.75, 44867 - Capfirst Equipment Finance Inc- $36388.73, 44868 - CDW Government- $1059.16, 44869 - Cellmer Bushy, Christy L- $61.57, 44870 - CHS Ag Services- $2515.87, 44871 - CHS Inc - Warren- $2491.98, 44872 - Circle of Friends Animal Shelter- $10000, 44873 - City of East Grand Forks- $2843.34, 44874 - City of Grand Forks-Police Dept- $1960.28, 44875 - City of Grand Forks-PSAP Communications- $80129.25, 44876 - City of Grand Forks-Water- $7916.79, 44877 - Clay County Sheriff- $52.15, 44878 - CMTA- $956, 44879 - Community Service Program- $2345, 44880 - Confer Miranda- $180.13, 44881 - Conway, Holly- $600, 44882 - Credit Collecions Bureau- $1700.14, 44883 - Duncan, Lance- $87.5, 44884 - East Central Regional Water District- $60, 44885 - Ecolab Pest Elimination Div- $2446.1, 44886 - Engen David A- $28.82, 44887 - Enterprise Fm Trust- $4728.72, 44888 - Enterprise Rent-A -Car- $194.72, 44889 - Everlasting Bakery- $210, 44890 - Ferguson Enterprises LLC- $10928.6, 44891 - Fessler, Katrina- $31.44, 44892 - Ford Tom- $409.9, 44893 - Forum Communications- $1443.59, 44894 - Forza Forensics LLC- $625, 44895 - Fossum Diane- $120.29, 44896 - GF Public Health Department- $30156.03, 44897 - GF Welding & Machine- $1640.05, 44898 - Hammond, Chelsea- $37.66, 44899 - Heitkamp, Sasia M - $35, 44900 - Hobart Sales & Services- $201.65, 44901 - Indigo Signworks, Inc- $837.8, 44902 - Information Technology Dept- $3181, 44903 - Ink Inc- $45.9, 44904 - Johnson Publishing- $88, 44905 - Knain Jolaine- $140.83, 44906 - Knutson Carrie- $218.77, 44907 - Lakeside Construction and Services Inc- $22675.25, 44908 - Lian, Gracie- $339.46, 44909 - Lithia of Grand Forks- $1872.66, 44910 - Little Miracles- $704, 44911 - Loffler- $72.69, 44912 - Lommen Kathy- $870, 44913 - M & K Porta Potties- $150, 44914 - Mak Construction LLC- $7963.85, 44915 - Manvel Oil Coop- $6821.87, 44916 - Marco -Tx- $692.24, 44917 - Marco Technologies LLC- $937.03, 44918 - Massa Passawe- $2760, 44919 - Menards- $353.15, 44920 - Midcontinent Communications- 220.42, 44921 - ND Assoc of Counties (NDACO)- $350, 44922 - ND Dept of Environmental Quality- $187.5, 44923 - ND State Radio Communications- $1800, 44924 - ND State Radio Communications- $600, 44925 - ND State Tax Commissioner- $312.08, 44926 - NDAAO- $520, 44927 - Nelson International- $1914.56, 44928 - Networking Specialists- $20, 44929 - Nodak Electric Coop- $14.85, 44930 - Northern Plumbing Supply- $1046.25, 44931 - Northwest Tire- $45.85, 44932 - O’Reilly Auto Parts- $527.44, 44933 - Oppegard’s Implement- $23.95, 44934 - Paradee, Allyson- $831.36, 44935 - Polk County Sheriff- $120.16, 44936 - Pomp’s Tire Service Inc.- $1837.19, 44937 - Premium Waters, Inc- $47.49, 44938 - Propio Ls, LLC- $676.46, 44939 - Quadient Leasing USA, Inc- $307.26, 44940 - Racc-Fargo/Moorhead- $762.25, 44941 - Radisson Hotel Bismarck- $88.2, 44942 - RDO Truck Center- $299.85, 44943 - Rodeway Inn- $89, 44944 - Safe Kids- $12500, 44945 - Schmitz Inc- $22292.5, 44946 - Skip’s Petroleum- $239.5, 44947 - Staples Business Credit- $217.14, 44948 - Stauss, Jacob M - $147, 44949 - Streichers- $11.99, 44950 - Suedel Amy- $223.38, 44951 - Sweeney Mary Jo- $43.75, 44952 - Thomson West- $280.38, 44953 - Tic Inc- $741, 44954 - Toshiba America Business Solutions- $246.23, 44955 - Tri State Paving & Concrete In- $29826.25, 44956 - Twp of Hegton Clk/Treas- $85601.8, 44957 - Twp of Johnstown Clk/Trea- $8635.81, 44958 - Tyler Technologies Inc- $28517.65, 44959 - US Postal Service-TMS- $226, 44960 - Van Beek Traci- $430.99, 44961 - Verizon Wireless - Newark Nj- $3252.67, 44962 - Walbaum, Nathan- $87.5, 44963 - Waste Management of Wi-Mn- $1847.56, 44964 - Widseth Smith Nolting and Assoc Inc- $9816.5, ACH payments to - .City of Grand Forks - $327.22, - Acme Electric/Tool Crib of Nor - $80, - Advanced Business Methods - $152.08, - Albrecht Mfg & Repair Inc. - $206, - All Embracing Home Care LLC - $468.33, - Allstate Peterbilt - $46.2, - Amundson Funeral Home - $2300, - Carlson, Pam - $1300, - Century Electric Inc. - $189.5, - Cole Paper Inc. - $8611.32, - Community Violence Interventio - $61323.52, - Diamond Medical Supply - $76.85, - Docu Shred Inc - $96.69, - Farmers Oil Co - $8114.4, - Galls An Aramark Company - $453.95, - Global Safety Network - $443.22, - Greater GF Community Service - $8000, - Greater GF Fair & Exhibition - $5572.12, - Idemia Identity & Security USA LLC - $5347.42, - Interstate Towing & Recovery - $140, - Johnson Controls - $761.2, - Keith’s Security World - $175, - Kronos Saashr Inc - $586.18, - Kutak Rock Llp - $1445, - Marco Technologies LLC - Pa - $1048.3, - Northdale Oil - $27370.11, - Northwest Tire Inc - $591.92, - Opp Construction - $1385.5, - Peru - $4247.1, - Phoenix Supply - $1663.07, - RDO Trust Account #80-5800 - $805.11, - RRCAC - $20000, - Rydell Chevrolet - $350, - Stein’s Inc. - $568.32, - Stericycle Inc - $135.7, - Stones Mobile Radio Inc - $651.28, - Summit Food Services LLC - $27053.3, - Thomson Reuters - $1774.18, - VM Findley Consulting LLC - $6500, - Xcel Energy - Mpls - $35028.16, and purchasing card transactions in the amount of $64,386.63; employee status changes for Benjamin Berdal, Brandon Rakoczy, Nathan Gregoire, Chad Jensen and Heaven Hernandez; overtime; June financial report; and bonds for check reissue. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Engen, seconded by Rustad, to amend the agenda and add the Sheriff immediately following this motion. Motion carried unanimously. Sheriff Schneider addressed the board. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to approve the Interlocal Agreement between Grand Forks City and Grand Forks County for the 2023 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant with the Chair’s signature. Motion carried unanimously. Lou Lombardi, Veterans Service Officer, addressed the board. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Pic, to approve the Memorandum of Understanding between the Northeast Central Judicial District and Grand Forks County Veterans Service Office with the Chair’s signature. Motion carried unanimously. Tom Ford, County Administrator, addressed the board. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Pic, to approve the Offer to Purchase parcel number 04-0104-00014-001. The costs will be reimbursed by a Hazard Mitigation Grant. Motion carried unanimously. Haley Wamstad, State’s Attorney, addressed the board. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to approve the Offer to Purchase parcel number 47-0001-00016-000 for the sum of one dollar and allow the Highway Department to bid for a new equipment shed. Motion carried unanimously. Michele Thiel, Human Resources Director, addressed the board. Moved by Engen, seconded by Pic, to approve the presented job description and title change for the County Administrator. Motion carried with Rost, Engen and Pic voting aye and Hagen and Rustad voting nay. Moved by Pic, seconded by Engen, to approve the regrading of the County Administrator position from a grade 20 to a grade 21 effective at the same time as the other positions Human Resources has recommended to regrade. Motion carried unanimously. Gracie Lian, Administrative Coordinator, addressed the board. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to approve the contract with Construction Engineers on the Grand Forks County Courthouse Front Entry Security project for $195,000, 75% will be paid with a Courthouse Facilities Grant. The remaining 25% will be paid with capital improvement funds. To approve the Chair’s signature on the contract and the notice to proceed. Motion carried unanimously. Tom Ford, County Administrator, addressed the board. Moved by Engen, seconded by Pic, to approve the Airfield Equipment Building Property Management Agreement with the Chair’s signature. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustad, to approve the Chair’s signature on the following NE Human Service Center Amendment to Lease Agreements, #940-11284 and #940-11277. The Lease Agreements are for the period of July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025. Motion carried unanimously. Gracie Lian, Administrative Coordinator, addressed the board. Moved by Engen, seconded by Pic, to approve the agreement with Miller Dunwiddie for the Courthouse Dome Repair and Rehabilitation Project with the Chair’s signature. Motion carried unanimously. Tom Ford, County Administrator, addressed the board. Moved by Engen, seconded by Hagen, to approve the Letter Agreement with AE2S and Grand Forks County for an annual inspection of the Grand Forks County Fairgrounds Grandstand at a cost not to exceed $2,500 to be paid with capital improvement funds. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Pic, to approve the Chair’s signature on a Grand Forks Enhanced Use Lease Development Grant #4007 for $10,000,000 and to allow the remaining balance from the 2021 grant #21-23.036 of $2,548,966.95 to be carried over until June 30, 2025. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Engen, seconded by Hagen, to extend the wind farm moratorium an additional 60 days. Motion carried unanimously. The moratorium will expire September 25, 2023. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustad, to allow former Juvenile Detention Administrator to purchase her county laptop computer for $250. Motion carried unanimously. Debbie Nelson, Finance and Tax Director, addressed the board. An Administrative Services Committee meeting to discuss the 2024 preliminary budget has been set for July 26, 2023 at 4:00pm. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustand, to adjourn. The meeting adjourned at 4:44pm. The next meeting will be held on August 1, 2023 at 4:00pm. Robert Rost, Chairman Grand Forks County Commission Debbie Nelson, County Auditor (Aug. 9, 2023) 247318