GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING Ju

GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING July 5, 2023 – 4:00 P.M. The Board met pursuant to adjournment with Commissioners Rost, Engen, Pic, Hagen and Rustad present. Commissioner Rustad participated by Zoom. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Moved by Pic, seconded by Engen, to approve the minutes of the June 20, 2023 County Commission meeting. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Engen, seconded by Hagen, to approve the order of agenda adding Safe Kids Grand Forks after the consent agenda. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Pic, seconded by Engen, to approve the consent agenda. Items in the consent agenda included: bills as submitted by the County Auditor, check #44752 - Combined Insurance Co of America- $521.3, 44753 - First Collections Inc- $305.24, 44754 - Fraternal Order of Police- $106, 44755 - Ingenuity Rm, LLC- $195.46, 44756 - Medico Life and Health Insurance Co- $53, 44757 - ND F.O.P.- $702, 44758 - USAble Life- $43.2, 44759 - Wellabe Life and Health Insurance Co.- $53, 44760 - Boudreaux, Nicole J - $539.72, 44761 - Christopher Kringstad- $900, 44762 - Fossum Diane- $50, 44763 - Hopewell, David- $54.5, 44764 - Lipp Carlson & Assoc Ltd- $150, 44765 - Lund Jacki- $35.36, 44766 - ND DHHS Finance Dept- $3701.71, 44767 - North Homes Children & Family Services- $1417.84, 44768 - Nygaard-Koplin Dawn- $125.11, 44769 - Roberts, Elizabeth- $52.92, 44770 - Safe Kids- $140, 44771 - Steenerson, Sadie- $496, 44772 - Vasichek Autumn- $482.93, 44773 - City of Emerado (Hwy)- $106.56, 44774 - City of Larimore (Hwy)- $60.72, 44775 - City of Northwood (Hwy)- $31.57, 44776 - City of Thompson (Hwy)- $73.91, 44777 - Absolute Refrigeration- $3400.56, 44778 - Agassiz Water Users District- $53.29, 44779 - Alcohol Monitoring Systems, Inc.- $1869, 44780 - Altru Clinic-Main- $35.25, 44781 - Altru Health System- $58.25, 44782 - Altru Retail Pharmacy- $21.32, 44783 - At & T Mobility- $119, 44784 - Atkinson, Kaitlin J- $171.5, 44785 - Big Jim’s- $997.5, 44786 - Bob Barker Company- $867.52, 44787 - Bolen, Kaylee- $25, 44788 - Border States Trophy & Awards- $190, 44789 - Bud & Ralphs Appliance Service Inc- $55, 44790 - Burggraf’s Ace Hardware- $44.76, 44791 - C & R Laundry- $296.8, 44792 - Canon Financial Services- $39.29, 44793 - CBT Nuggets LLC- $2396, 44794 - CDW Government- $1899.69, 44795 - CHS Inc - Warren- $1051.2, 44796 - City of Grand Forks-Fire Dept- $1036.23, 44797 - Clark, Taylor- $25, 44798 - Crary Development, Inc- $800, 44799 - Crown Trophy- $13.5, 44800 - Diamond Cleaning Supply- $442.5, 44801 - Ecolab Pest Elimination Div- $551, 44802 - Fastenal- $163.5, 44803 - Ferguson Enterprises LLC- $7578, 44804 - Gaddie Jackie- $394.8, 44805 - GF Clerk of District Ct- $3000, 44806 - GF Cnty 4-H Organization- $200, 44807 - GF Public Health Department- $50218.75, 44808 - GF Welding & Machine- $107.7, 44809 - Gudajtes Amber- $110.98, 44810 - Helmoski Garlynn- $353.7, 44811 - Indepth Inspections- $2291.63, 44812 - Interstate Billing- $111.6, 44813 - Jochman, Joe- $25, 44814 - Kiser, Alex- $28, 44815 - Lexipol LLC- $11431.44, 44816 - Linde Gas & Equipment Inc- $257.09, 44817 - Lombardi Lou- $1152.89, 44818 - Lunseth Plumbing & Heating- $1770.59, 44819 - Lunski, Matthew- $25, 44820 - Mattison Carmell- $394.8, 44821 - Mayotte, Deana- 105.17, 44822 - Menards- $1068.13, 44823 - Midcontinent Communications- $4310.85, 44824 - Midland Door Solutions- $837, 44825 - Nadeau, Tammie- $391.14, 44826 - ND Dept of Transportation- $3715.75, 44827 - Nodak Electric Coop- $500, 44828 - Northwest Tire- $87.23, 44829 - O’Reilly Auto Parts- $296.71, 44830 - Ornamental Iron Company- $6242, 44831 - Orr, Brittany- $542.19, 44832 - Ottertail Power Co-Devils Lake- $329.6, 44833 - Polk County Sheriff- $75.16, 44834 - Premium Waters, Inc- $61.79, 44835 - RDO Truck Center- $765.07, 44836 - Rice, Hannah- $25, 44837 - Richter Nicole- $35, 44838 - Rivards Turf & Forage- $187.52, 44839 - Sign Solutions USA, LLC- $160.05, 44840 - Staples Business Credit- $71.16, 44841 - Streichers- $3210.09, 44842 - Swanson & Warcup, Ltd- $4400, 44843 - Team Laboratory Chemical Corp- $13062.5, 44844 - The Service Department- $345, 44845 - Thur-O-Clean- $485, 44846 - Trane US Inc- $284.5, 44847 - Twp of Johnstown Clk/Trea- $3571.92, 44848 - Twp of Michigan Clk/Treas- $58107.49, 44849 - Wallwork Truck Center Grand Forks- $288.26, 44850 - Walsh County Sheriff- $37, ACH payments to - Acme Electric/Tool Crib of Nor - $617.81, - Advanced Business Methods - $142.77, - Allstate Peterbilt - $502.74, - Amundson Funeral Home - $4600, - Balco Uniform Co - $1357, - Benefit Extras Inc - $1165, - Bergstrom Electric - $3752.5, - Business Essentials - $490.5, - Carlson, Pam - $833.14, - Cole Paper Inc. - $3597.82, - Comfort Keepers - $27.96, - Culinex (Plexus Company) - $28.6, - Custom Aire Inc - $39331.04, - Dennie’s Delivery Inc - $260, - Dietzler Electric LLC - $1383.28, - Embrace Pharmacy Inc. - $10124.81, - Express Auto Glass - $986, - Finest Auto Trim - $216.5, - Galls An Aramark Company - $867.86, - Global Safety Network - $1023.46, - Gowan Construction - $7919.28, - Hansen, Bridgie - $2083.33, - Home of Economy - $413.85, - Interstate Power Systems Inc - $1086.69, - Johnson Controls - $5558.1, - KLJ - $3264.36, - Northwest Tire Inc - $1570.7, - Office Depot-Chicago - $286.72, - Phoenix Supply - $300.04, - Ps Door Services - $746.55, - RDO Trust Account #80-5800 - $2526.98, - Reliance Telephone Systems Inc - $91, - Spray Advantage Inc - $1092.5, - Summit Food Services LLC - $17944.84, - Tri-County Water District - $55.4, - UND Forensic Pathology - $7796.59, - Vaaler Insurance Inc - $50, - Xcel Energy - Mpls - $406.13; employee status changes for Christopher Antowan Pickett, Benjamin E (BJ) Hangsleben, Junior, Cheryl Drangstveit, Sachiko Rutan, Trevor Stenvold, Luellen Hart and Traci Van Beek; and overtime. Motion carried unanimously. Carma Hanson, Safe Kids Grand Forks Coordinator, addressed the board. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Pic, to approve the Chair’s signature on North Dakota Department of Transportation Grant Application Cover Sheets for Safe Kids North Dakota Heatstroke Programming and NE North Dakota CPS & Pedestrian Safety Coordination. Motion carried unanimously. Evelyn Halvorson, IT Director, addressed the board. Moved by Pic, seconded by Hagen, to approve a contract with High Plains Technology to move the AS400 to a virtual server with a one-time migration fee of $13,600 and $1,450 per month for a three-year contract. This will be paid from the Recorder’s Technology Fund. Motion carried unanimously. Nick West, County Engineer, said Manvel City is willing to transfer ownership of lot to Grand Forks County for one dollar. Ms. Wamstad is drafting a purchase agreement to be considered at a future meeting. She said Grand Forks County would be responsible for the legal work and would be required to pay the closing costs. Gracie Lian, Administrative Coordinator, said Tom Ford was not able to participate in the meeting today, so all agenda items under the Director of Administration will be postponed until the July 18, 2023 Commission Meeting. Haley Wamstad, State’s Attorney, addressed the board. Moved by Pic, seconded by Hagen, to allow the State’s Attorney to hire two interns for the fall. The cost will be covered within the State’s Attorney’s existing budget. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Pic, seconded by Hagen, to approve a 5% market adjustment for all employees, excluding Sheriff’s Deputies, effective October 1, 2023. The approximate cost of $147,000 will be paid from the CARES fund. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Pic, seconded by Rustad, to terminate the Juvenile Detention Independent Contract Agreement with Bridgie Hansen, effective August 5, 2023. Ms. Wamstad will send the 30-day written notice to Ms. Hansen tomorrow as required by the agreement. Motion carried unanimously. Debbie Nelson, Finance and Tax Director, addressed the board. Moved by Engen, seconded by Pic, to approve the Chair’s signature on the Bank of North Dakota Commitment Letter for the $15 million loan for Grand Forks County Correctional Center Expansion and Youth Assessment Center project. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Engen, to adjourn. The meeting adjourned at 4:40pm. The next meeting will be held on July 18, 2023 at 4:00pm. Robert Rost, Chairman Grand Forks County Commission Debbie Nelson, County Auditor (July 26, 2023) 243555