GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING Ju

GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING June 20, 2023 – 4:00 P.M. The Board met pursuant to adjournment with Commissioners Rost, Engen, Pic, Hagen and Rustad present. Commissioner Hagen was two minutes late. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Engen, to approve the minutes of the June 6, 2023 County Commission meeting and the County Equalization meeting and the Special Commission meetings June 13, 2023. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Pic, seconded by Engen, to approve the order of agenda adding Chief Deputy Dave Stromberg after the consent agenda and add a Custom Aire change order and move item 12a under the Buildings and Grounds Manager item. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to approve the consent agenda. Items in the consent agenda included: bills as submitted by the County Auditor, check #44608 - Orange Property Mgnt- $636, 44609 - Void, 44610 - First Collections Inc- $305.24, 44611 - Infoarmor, Inc- $233.1, 44612 - Ingenuity Rm, LLC- $195.46, 44613 - City of Northwood (Hwy)- $59.83, 44614 - Altru Health System- $3124.75, 44615 - Altru Health System (978)- $49560.08, 44616 - Baker Beverly L- $25, 44617 - Bell Insurance- $59884, 44618 - Berg Tricia Mackenzie- $535.8, 44619 - Big Jim’s- $36, 44620 - Bob Barker Company- $1357.64, 44621 - Bonham Kevin- $3240, 44622 - Brady, Martz & Assoc. P.C.- $25000, 44623 - Bud & Ralphs Appliance Service Inc- $95, 44624 - Capfirst Equipment Finance Inc- $36388.73, 44625 - Cartridge Center Inc- $350, 44626 - Cass County Sheriff- $77, 44627 - Cellmer Bushy, Christy L- $75.83, 44628 - Chatham, Heather- $456, 44629 - CHS Inc - Warren- $7546.15, 44630 - Cindy Kaml Childcare- $200, 44631 - City of Grand Forks-Fire Dept- $180, 44632 - City of Grand Forks-Police Dept- $89.49, 44633 - City of Grand Forks-Police Dept- $574.92, 44634 - City of Grand Forks-Police Dept- $218.31, 44635 - City of Grand Forks-Water- $6709.45, 44636 - Community Service Program- $2520, 44637 - Confer Miranda- $185.75, 44638 - Construction Engineers- $60000, 44639 - Conway, Holly- $1478, 44640 - CWR Firearms Training LLC- $700, 44641 - Development Homes- $398.75, 44642 - East Central Regional Water District- $60, 44643 - Engen David A- $177.51, 44644 - Engstrom, Anna M- $155.24, 44645 - Enterprise Fm Trust- $5483.54, 44646 - Enterprise Rent-A -Car- $144.09, 44647 - Fedex- $454.35, 44648 - Fessler, Katrina- $24.24, 44649 - First Collections Inc- $428.21, 44650 - Forum Communications- $1397.72, 44651 - Fossum Diane- $225, 44652 - Fridgen Jennifer Tufte- $119.87, 44653 - Germundson Kress- $200.53, 44654 - GF Clerk of District Ct- $604.17, 44655 - GF Cnty Treasurer- $10000, 44656 - GF Welding & Machine- $1146.08, 44657 - Gowan, Nadin - $87.77, 44658 - Grabanski John M- $80.5, 44659 - Grand Sky Construction Company LLC- $545326.49, 44660 - Grand Trailer Sales LLC- $18620, 44661 - Greenworks- $5444, 44662 - Greg’s Lawn & Landscape- $174.8, 44663 - Gregory J Norman Funeral Home- $400, 44664 - Hall, Crystalin- $843, 44665 - Hammond, Chelsea- $111.48, 44666 - Hawkins, Isabelle- $157.56, 44667 - Hits Inc- $1400, 44668 - Hobart Sales & Services- $69.69, 44669 - HR Collaborative- $50, 44670 - Icon Architectural Group- $396000, 44671 - Information Systems Corporatio- $1085, 44672 - Information Technology Dept- $3151.75, 44673 - Interstate Billing- $966.26, 44674 - Kalbrener, Kelly An- $2781.92, 44675 - Knain Jolaine- $131.66, 44676 - Knutson Carrie- $327.51, 44677 - Knutson Printing Co- 40, 44678 - Kronos- $1109.86, 44679 - Little Keepers.- $1124.63, 44680 - Little Miracles- $1708, 44681 - Litzinger, Kelsey- $161.82, 44682 - Loffler- $56.3, 44683 - M & K Porta Potties- $150, 44684 - Manvel Oil Coop- $6326.53, 44685 - Marco -Tx- $692.24, 44686 - Marco Technologies LLC- $2012.9, 44687 - Mattison Carmell- $119.7, 44688 - McKesson Medical Surgical- $85.01, 44689 - Menards- $522.75, 44690 - Midcontinent Communications- $200.42, 44691 - Morgan Printing Inc- $65, 44692 - ND Dept of Corrections & Rehab- $300, 44693 - ND Dept of Health/Microbiology- $210, 44694 - ND DHS Finance Dept- $200, 44695 - ND DHS Finance Dept- $50, 44696 - NDchca- $100, 44697 - Nelco First Aid Inc- $120.41, 44698 - Nelson International- $115.49, 44699 - Networking Specialists- $544.78, 44700 - Nodak Electric Coop- $350, 44701 - Northern Plumbing Supply- $795.19, 44702 - Northwest Tire- $82.76, 44703 - Nygaard-Koplin Dawn- $25.55, 44704 - O’Reilly Auto Parts- $126.95, 44705 - O’Reilly Auto Parts #3280-Grand Forks- $48.21, 44706 - Olson Sadie- $140.12, 44707 - Olson, Shannon L- $151.96, 44708 - Premium Waters, Inc- $14.29, 44709 - Pribula Engineering Pllc- $1050, 44710 - Prudhomme Noah J- $42, 44711 - RDO Truck Center- $777.41, 44712 - Safe Kids- $80, 44713 - Scales, Cassandra M.- $1240, 44714 - Scheels Sports & Sportswear- $100, 44715 - Schmitz Inc- $32237.5, 44716 - Schumacher, Sydney M - $64.85, 44717 - Skip’s Petroleum- $3495.17, 44718 - Solarski Kimberly- $189.95, 44719 - Suedel Amy- $274.4, 44720 - Sweeney Mary Jo- $64.4, 44721 - Tech Check, LLC- $4213.16, 44722 - The Chamber of Commerce-GF- $699, 44723 - Thomson West- $280.38, 44724 - Tic Inc- $681, 44725 - Toshiba America Business Solutions- $116.02, 44726 - Trane US Inc- $2550.01, 44727 - Tri State Paving & Concrete In- $61046.46, 44728 - Triix Customs- $175, 44729 - Tyler Technologies Inc- $750, 44730 - US Bank - Cm 9690- $1800, 44731 - Verizon Wireless - Newark Nj- $3428.33, 44732 - Wadholm, Dustin- $50, 44733 - Wallwork Truck Center Grand Forks- $109.63, 44734 - Walsh County Sheriff- $52.4, 44735 - Widseth Smith Nolting and Assoc Inc- $3715.5, 44736 - Wilbur Ellis Company- $1512.5, 44737 - Workforce Safety & Insurance- $250, 44738 - Worthington Law Firm- $4466, 44739 - Yorhom Medical Essentials- $691.95, 44740 - A Spectrum of Care- $615.12, 44741 - Bonham Kevin- $1620, 44742 - Fossum Diane- $112, 44743 - Gregory J Norman Funeral Home- $4600, 44744 - Hit Inc- $32.44, 44745 - Little Keepers.- $476.95, 44746 - ND DHHS Finance Dept- $347.57, 44747 - Northern Testing Inc- $103.5, 44748 - Propio Ls, LLC- $447, 44749 - Safe Kids- $150, 44750 - Sanford Health- $283, 44751 - Tech Check, LLC- $7197.8, ACH payments to - Acme Electric/Tool Crib of Nor - $62.69, - Advanced Business Methods - $478.18, - All Embracing Home Care LLC - $503.28, - Allstate Peterbilt - $45.72, - Amundson Funeral Home - $2300, - Auto Valve of Larimore - $5.58, - Badgepass Inc - $252.7, - Balco Uniform Co - $7287.97, - Batteries Plus Bulbs - $182.84, - Border States Electric Supply - $50.38, - Business Essentials - $580.12, - Carlson, Pam - $160, - Cole Paper Inc. - $1491.63, - Dennie’s Delivery Inc - $260, - Docu Shred Inc - $123.02, - Drv Technologies,Inc. - $751.5, - Express Auto Glass - $3622.02, - Farmers Oil Co - $13306.44, - Forx Radiator - $830.28, - Galls An Aramark Company - $582.54, - Global Safety Network - $245.99, - Holiday Inn Express-Minot - $86.4, - Home of Economy - $49.99, - Interstate Towing & Recovery - $2323.83, - Keith’s Security World - $125, - Marco Technologies LLC - Pa - $1048.3, - Norby’s Work Perks - $3125, - Nutrien Ag Solutions - $59565, - Phoenix Supply - $521.77, - Polk County DAC - $68.05, - RDO Trust Account #80-5800 - $3577.34, - Reliance Telephone Systems Inc - $9373.53, - Rydell Chevrolet - $2733.93, - Signs By Design - $430, - Stericycle Inc - $258.48, - Stones Mobile Radio Inc - $1337.59, - Summit Food Services LLC - $8781.07, - Thomson Reuters - $1744.18, - Tri-County Water District - $55.4, - VM Findley Consulting LLC - $6500, - Xcel Energy - Mpls - $1547.05, - Carlson, Pam - $160; purchasing card transactions in the amount of $50,469.77; employee status changes for Dalton Stern, Christopher Smith, Evan Dub, Caleb Aughtman, Tyler Ulrich, Desirae Klose, Kaeley Glenn, Jasmyn Wood, Veronica Rositas, Kathryn Vasquez, Michelle Bitz, Noah Prudhomme, Blake Buchmeier, Mitchell Grove, James Wright, Nicole Richter, Ryan Thompson, Ryan Wadlow, Brandon Rakoczy, Jacob Lanes, Nathan Moen, Christopher Hutton, Rodney Huot, Shane Rothenberger, Aaron Davidson, John Grabanski, Thomas Inocencio, Kelly McLean, Joel Lloyd and David Stromberg; overtime; County Deeds on parcels 48-0001-00057-001 and 42-1604-00066-000; May financial report; and game of chance permit for GFAFB Air Force Ball Committee. Motion carried unanimously. Chief Deputy Dave Stromberg addressed the board. Moved by Pic, seconded by Hagen, to approve the Chair’s signature and initials on the FY2022 Operation Stonegarden Grant award in the amount of $86,365. Motion carried unanimously. Antowan Pickett, Human Service Zone Director, addressed the board. Moved by Pic, seconded by Hagen, to appoint Doris Lebby and Emily O’Brien to two-year terms on the Human Service Zone Board, effective June 20, 2023. Motion carried unanimously. Nicole Evans, ND Small Business Development Center Director, gave an update. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to approve the applications for Permission to hold a Public Display of Fireworks for the GF Water Board for a display at the Larimore Dam Campground and Recreation Area on July 2, 2023 or July 3, 2023; Kevin Brennan at Black Powder Fireworks on July 4, 2023; and Memory Fireworks on June 28, June 30 or July 2, 2023. Motion carried unanimously. Bill Gerszewski, Buildings and Grounds Manager, addressed the board. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Engen, to accept the quote from Johnson Controls for $16,977.67 for a System Network Engine 2200-0, this will be paid from Capital Improvement with the savings on the County Office Building third floor carpeting project. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Engen, seconded by Pic, to accept the change orders from Custom Aire for $11,450 and $55,100 for the Courthouse air-handling replacement project. This will be paid from Capital Improvements. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Pic, to approve the recommendation of the Courthouse Dome Project Selection Committee and select Miller Dunwiddie for Design and Architectural Services on the project. Motion carried unanimously. Nick West, County Engineer, addressed the board. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Pic, to approve NDDOT Supplement Preliminary Engineering Contract for project BRJ-0018(041) with the signatures of the Chair and Auditor. Motion carried unanimously. Michele Thiel, Human Resources Director, addressed the board. Moved by Pic, seconded by Hagen, to accept the recommendation from the Human Service Zone Board and appointed Traci Van Beek and Luellen Hart as interim Co-Directors of the Human Service Zone, effective July 1, 2023 until a Director is hired. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Pic, seconded by Engen, to accept the recommendation from the Human Service Zone Board to transition Antowan Pickett to an emergency temporary employee, effective July 1, 2023, capped at 720 hours starting July 1, 2023 and ending two-months post of hiring a director. Motion carried unanimously. Commissioner Pic thanked Mr. Pickett and the Human Service Zone Board for their quick action to get the transition in place before July 1, 2023 and she wished Mr. Pickett well as he relocates. Debbie Nelson, Finance and Tax Director, addressed the board. Moved by Engen, seconded by Pic, to approve the $5,000,000 Limited Tax Capital Projects Fund Bond, Series 2023 Financing Resolution and approve the Chair’s signature on the closing documents. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Pic, seconded by Engen, to amend the previous motion to allow Grand Forks County to be an employer in North Carolina for the emergency temporary position. Motion carried unanimously. Maureen Storstad, Grand Forks City Finance Director, and Ryan Brooks, Deputy City Planner, explained the Epitome Energy and Memorial Village Investments New or Expanding Business Exemption applications. Moved by Pic, seconded by Engen, to participate in the Epitome Energy, LLC New or Expanding Business Exemption. Motion carried unanimously. Commissioner Rustad recused himself from the vote on the next motion. Moved by Engen, seconded by Pic, to participate in the Memorial Village Investments, LLC New or Expanding Business Exemption. Motion carried with Rost, Engen, Pic and Hagen voting aye. Debbie Nelson, Finance and Tax Director, informed the board that we did not receive any applications for the opening on the Weed Board. The board agreed to advertise opening in the Northwood and Larimore newspapers. Haley Wamstad, State’s Attorney, explained the changes that were made to the Land Use Agreement. Commissioner Rustad asked the Fair Board if they were satisfied with the terms of the Land Use Agreement. Bill Kvasager, Fair Board indicated they were satisfied. Moved by Pic, seconded by Rustad, to approve the presented Land Use Agreement. Motion carried unanimously. Commissioner Pic thanked Haley Wamstad for all the time she put into drafting the Land Use Agreement. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to approve repairing the electrical service related to safety on the Fair Ground property at a cost not to exceed $100,000 to be paid from Capital Improvements. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustad, to adjourn. The meeting adjourned at 5:18pm. The next meeting will be held on July 5, 2023 at 4:00pm. Robert Rost, Chairman Grand Forks County Commission Debbie Nelson, County Auditor (July 12, 2023)