GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING Ju

GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING June 6, 2023 – 4:00 P.M. The Board met pursuant to adjournment with Commissioners Rost, Engen, Pic, Hagen and Rustad present. Commissioner Pic participated by Zoom. Commissioner Hagen was five minutes late. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Engen, to approve the minutes of the May 16, 2023 County Commission meeting and the Special Commission meeting May 24, 2023. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Engen, seconded by Rustad, to approve the order of agenda adding a game of chance permit for Forx Builders Association after the Consent Agenda. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Pic, seconded by Rustad, to approve the consent agenda. Items in the consent agenda included: bills as submitted by the County Auditor, check #44484 - Infoarmor, Inc- $233.1, 44485 - Burleigh County District Court- $250, 44486 - Helle Michael A- $10.48, 44487 - Rolette County Courthouse- $500, 44488 - Combined Insurance Co of America- $521.3, 44489 - First Collections Inc- $305.24, 44490 - Fraternal Order of Police- $106, 44491 - Ingenuity Rm, LLC- $195.46, 44492 - Medico Life and Health Insurance Co- $106, 44493 - ND F.O.P.- $702, 44494 - USAble Life- $43.2, 44495 - Beaudry Quinn Eloise- $526, 44496 - Berg Tricia Mackenzie- $142.65, 44497 - Boudreaux, Nicole J - $546.27, 44498 - Chukwuto, Heather Jo- $65.42, 44499 - Confer Miranda- $189.3, 44500 - Enterprise Rent-A -Car- $179.8, 44501 - Fessler, Katrina- $74.25, 44502 - Gilbertson Funeral Home- $2300, 44503 - Hopeful Beginnings- $2170, 44504 - Kendall, Laura- $93.69, 44505 - Little Keepers.- $2732.34, 44506 - Litzinger, Kelsey- $117.9, 44507 - Lund Jacki- $195.1, 44508 - ND DHS Finance Dept- $376.75, 44509 - ND DHS Finance Dept- $3198.63, 44510 - Pickett, Christopher A.- $1437.36, 44511 - Propio Ls, LLC- $224.99, 44512 - Taggart, Paige E.- $124.92, 44513 - City of Emerado (Hwy)- $106.56, 44514 - City of Larimore (Hwy)- $65.9, 44515 - City of Thompson (Hwy)- $73.91, 44516 - Abbco Tools LLC- $549.99, 44517 - Advance Auto Parts- $7.29, 44518 - Agassiz Water Users District- $28.29, 44519 - Alcohol Monitoring Systems, Inc.- $1708, 44520 - Altru Health System- $2009, 44521 - At & T Mobility- $268.11, 44522 - Baseview Petroleum Inc- $3830, 44523 - Bell Insurance- $995, 44524 - Bob Barker Company- $206.73, 44525 - Burggraf’s Ace Hardware- $23.97, 44526 - Canon Financial Services- $39.29, 44527 - CHS Inc - Warren- $24607.71, 44528 - City of Grafton Municipal Crt- $400, 44529 - CMTA- $2390, 44530 - Development Homes- $362.5, 44531 - Diamond Cleaning Supply- $270.75, 44532 - Ecolab Pest Elimination Div- $110.12, 44533 - Egstad Rachel R- $230.6, 44534 - Fastenal- $178.95, 44535 - Ferguson, Maura- $574, 44536 - Gaddie Jackie- $122.3, 44537 - GF Cnty 4-H Organization- $50, 44538 - GF Cnty Water Board- $11875, 44539 - GF Public Health Department- $50218.75, 44540 - GF Welding & Machine- $185.19, 44541 - Gonzalez, Gracie- $25, 44542 - Grand Forks Fire Equipment- $1054, 44543 - Guardian Fleet Safety LLC- $5870.82, 44544 - Hammond, Chelsea- $18.52, 44545 - Hobart Sales & Services- $1409.17, 44546 - Hr Collaborative- $50, 44547 - Icon Architectural Group- $511637.5, 44548 - Indepth Inspections- $2291.63, 44549 - Jason Halonen- $482.87, 44550 - JD Construction- $2617.5, 44551 - Kindness Animal Hospital- $203, 44552 - Lawson Products Inc- $257.65, 44553 - Linde Gas & Equipment Inc- 68.9, 44554 - Lithia of Grand Forks- $684.92, 44555 - Lunseth Plumbing & Heating- $267.44, 44556 - Manvel Oil Coop- $3377.68, 44557 - Marco Technologies LLC- $1860.15, 44558 - McHenry County- $350, 44559 - McMaster - Carr- $20.82, 44560 - Menards- $286.31, 44561 - Midcontinent Communications- $397.39, 44562 - Midcontinent Communications- $259.21, 44563 - Midcontinent Communications- $200.42, 44564 - Midcontinent Communications- $220.42, 44565 - Midcontinent Communications- $1297.18, 44566 - Midcontinent Communications- $2318.81, 44567 - ND County Recorder’s Assoc- $25, 44568 - ND Dept of Corrections & Rehab- $450, 44569 - ND Dept of Transportation- $567.77, 44570 - NDSU Ext Serv-Dept 3110- $436.25, 44571 - Nelson International- $1007.04, 44572 - Networking Specialists- $11574, 44573 - Nodak Electric Coop- $287, 44574 - Northern Plumbing Supply- $84.67, 44575 - Northwest Tire- $41.38, 44576 - O’Reilly Auto Parts- $122.23, 44577 - Ochoa, Rosa- $25, 44578 - Ottertail Power Co-Devils Lake- $469.51, 44579 - Pomp’s Tire Service Inc.- $2350.73, 44580 - Premium Waters, Inc- $103.28, 44581 - RDO Truck Center- $1373.16, 44582 - Rinker Materials- $43687.5, 44583 - Rothenberger Shane D- $42.32, 44584 - Scheels Sports & Sportswear- $100, 44585 - Skip’s Petroleum- $3794.8, 44586 - Swanson & Warcup, Ltd- $4400, 44587 - The Service Department- $9025, 44588 - Thur-O-Clean- $485, 44589 - Tic Inc- $729, 44590 - Toshiba America Business Solutions- $16.39, 44591 - Tri State Paving & Concrete In- $48420.48, 44592 - True North Equipment- $10.4, 44593 - Tyler Technologies Inc- $150, 44594 - Vasek Construction Inc- $89476, 44595 - Wallwork Truck Center Grand Forks- $164.52, 44596 - Whalens Inc- $1671, 44597 - Bell Insurance- $140, 44598 - Big Jim’s- $36, 44599 - Bob Barker Company- $507.28, 44600 - Embrace Pharmacy Inc.- $7044.36, 44601 - GF Public Health Department- $16582.93, 44602 - Grand Sky Construction Company LLC- $972194.67, 44603 - Hobart Sales & Services- $287.71, 44604 - Lunseth Plumbing & Heating- $35.55, 44605 - Northern Plumbing Supply- $1946.28, 44606 - Quality Inn-Bismarck- $88.2, 44607 - Staples Business Credit- $31.96, ACH payments to - VM Findley- $6500, - Acme Electric/Tool Crib of Nor- $2125.82, - Advanced Business Methods - $501.09, - Allstream - $47.43, - Amundson Funeral Home- $2300, - Benefit Extras Inc - $1150, - Bergstrom Electric - $17075.44, - Border States Electric Supply- $7938.97, - Business Essentials- $125.23, - Butler Machinery Company- $11634.01, - Cl Linfoot- $70, - Carlson, Pam- $295, - Century Electric Inc- $578.64, - Cintas- $100, - Cole Paper Inc- $846.57, - Custom Aire Inc- $81989.1, - Dakota Tv- $1813, - Diamond Drugs, Inc- $619.95, - Diamond Medical Supply- $136.56, - Docu Shred Inc- $268.21, - Evident- $855.78, - Express Auto Glass- $2449.82, - Farm & Home Publishers Ltd- $300, - Galls An Aramark Company- $3568.45, - Global Safety Network- $434.28, - Hansen, Bridgie- $2083.33, - Home of Economy- $201.45, - Interstate Towing & Recovery- $230, - Johnson Controls- $17042.49, - Northdale Oil- $19648.08, - Northwest Tire Inc- $1390.36, - RDO Trust Account #80-5800- $1290.54, - Steins’s Inc- $5, - Summit Food Services LLC- $16898.67, - Titan Machinery-GF- $92.75, - Titan Steel Mfgr Company- $343.54, - Truenorth Steel- $106051.68, - UND Forensic Pathology- $7796.59, - Xcel Energy - Mpls- $31638.08, - Century Electric Inc- $322.14, - Cole Paper Inc- $4960.22, - Interstate Power Systems Inc- $3349.09, - Peru- $4296.6, - Phoenix Supply- $720.16, - Ps Door Services- $203.94, - Summit Food Services LLC- $8530.58; employee status changes for Allison Johnke, Marguerite Coffinet, Claire Glines, Mikaela Olson, Justine Masloski, Kimberly Lloyd, Markay Roehl, Taylor Roddie, Katrina Strasner, Hillary Kujawa, Alisa Bowman, Victoria Andrus, McCallister Gayle, Brianna Smith, Diane Curtiss, Julie Lee, Lynette Crichton, Genevieve Olson, Tallena Thom, Shosti Aaker, Kateri Long, Keenan Prigelmeier, Trevor Stenvold, Jordan Paul, Antonio Wyrick, Hailey Mitchell, Heidi Huss, Tyler Ulrich, Kevin Carlson, Erica Sul, Morgan Milling, Desiree Jacobson, Erionna Vilandre, Ridwan Ali, Vannessa J Green and Nicholas Johnson; overtime; bonds for check reissue; and Township/City maintenance agreements. Motion carried unanimously. Stacy Hanson, Forx Builders Association, addressed the board. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Engen, to approve a game of chance permit for Forx Builders Association. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Pic, to recess the County Commission Board meeting and to convene the County Board of Equalization. Motion carried unanimously. It was 4:04pm. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Pic, to recess the County Board of Equalization and reconvene the County Commission Board meeting. Motion carried unanimously. It was 4:26pm. Anne Wuollet, PFM Financial Advisors LLC, addressed the board. Moved by Pic, seconded by Hagen, to approve an Initial Resolution for Limited Capital Projects Fund Bonds for a maximum of $15,000,000. Motion carried unanimously. Tess Moeller, Public Health Director, addressed the board regarding the Rural County School Nurse positions. Nick West, County Engineer, addressed the board. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to accept the bids from Gowan Construction for crushed concrete and to accept the bids from Gowan Construction, Lakeside Construction and Close Construction for class 13 aggregate, and approve the Chair’s signature on the contracts. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Pic, to accept the bid from True North Steel for the steel pipe culverts and flap gates and to accept the bid from Ferguson for plastic pipe culverts. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Engen, seconded by Rustad, to accept the bid from Mayo Construction for hot bituminous overlay and approve the Chair’s signature on the contract. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Pic, to accept the bid from J & J Striping for countywide pavement striping and approve the Chair’s signature on the contract. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to accept the bid from Breidenbach Excavating for bridge replacement of 128-28.1 with a box concrete box and approve the Chair’s signature on the contract. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustad, to accept the bid from Gowen Construction on the West Bid Package and Schmitz on the East Bid Package and approve the Chair’s signature on the contracts. Motion carried unanimously. Haley Wamstad, State’s Attorney, presented the changes to the Land Use Agreement with the Greater Grand Forks Fair and Exhibition. Pam Marback, Dennis Pazderic, Darren Evavold and Keith Eggl addressed the board regarding the Fair Ground property. A Special Commission Meeting has been set for June 13, 2023 at 4:00pm for the County Board of Equalization and the Land Use Agreement. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to approve a Maintenance Technician position for Buildings and Grounds, grade 6, step 3, effective September 1, 2023 and amend the 2023 Buildings and Grounds by $26,700 to cover the cost. Motion carried unanimously. Haley Wamstad, State’s Attorney, addressed the board. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Engen, to join the McKinsey MDL litigation. Motion carried unanimously. 2024 budget hearings will be set for June 29th and July 5th, 2023. Debbie Nelson, Finance and Tax Director, addressed the board. Moved by Pic, seconded by Hagen, to approve the Chair’s signature on the Bank of North Dakota Commitment Letter for the $5 million loan for Grand Forks County Courthouse dome repair. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Engen, to reject the offer from Niagara City to purchase parcel number 48-0001-00057-001 for $50. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Engen, seconded by Hagen, to reimburse part of the costs incurred by the Highway Department for the demolition of the building located on parcel number 48-0001-00057-001, $10,000 will be transferred from general fund miscellaneous to the Highway Department. Motion carried unanimously. Michele Thiel, Human Resource Director, informed the board of Worker’s Comp safety discount we received for $8,218.64 and a Worker’s Comp premium dividend credit of $43,373.52 as a result of our safety and claims management programs. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Engen, to adjourn. The meeting adjourned at 5:49pm. The next meeting will be held on June 20, 2023 at 4:00pm. _____________________________ Robert Rost, Chairman Grand Forks County Commission _____________________________ Debbie Nelson, County Auditor (June 28, 2023) 236941