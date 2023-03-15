GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING Fe

GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING February 21, 2023 – 4:00 P.M. The Board met pursuant to adjournment with Commissioners Rost, Engen, Pic, Hagen and Rustad present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to approve the minutes of the February 7, 2023 meeting. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Pic, seconded by Engen, to approve the order of agenda. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Pic, to approve the consent agenda. Items in the consent agenda included: bills as submitted by the County Auditor, check #43571 - Esquivel, Sonia- $100, 43572 - GF Public Health Department- $95000, 43573 - Griggs County Clerk of Court- $425, 43574 - Infoarmor, Inc- $225.1, 43575 - Credit Bureau of Bismarck Inc- $199.53, 43576 - DCI Credit Service Inc- $151.8, 43577 - First Collections Inc- $305.24, 43578 - Ingenuity Rm, LLC- $195.46, 43579 - US Dept of The Treasury- $243.08, 43580 - City of Emerado (Hwy)- $104.01, 43581 - City of Northwood (Hwy)- $223.99, 43582 - 1101 Dental Pllc- $694, 43583 - A Spectrum of Care- $48.93, 43584 - Accurate Controls- $39364.67, 43585 - Adobe Systems Inc- $25188, 43586 - Advance Auto Parts- $100.89, 43587 - Agassiz Water Users District- $27.5, 43588 - Alcohol Monitoring Systems, Inc.- $2138.5, 43589 - Alerus Center- $1500, 43590 - Altru Business Office- $289, 43591 - Altru Clinic-Main- $148, 43592 - Altru Health System- $1348, 43593 - Anderson Appraisal Service Inc- $1970, 43594 - Anderson Dorinda- $410.68, 43595 - Aramark- $63.7, 43596 - At & T Mobility- $107, 43597 - Auto Glass & Aftermarket- $609, 43598 - Baker Beverly L- $520, 43599 - Baseview Petroleum Inc- $17006.65, 43600 - Batteries Plus Bulbs #024- $224.3, 43601 - Bell Insurance- $337682, 43602 - Berg Tricia Mackenzie- $47.16, 43603 - Best Western Harvest Inn & Suites- $234, 43604 - Bob Barker Company- $7157.06, 43605 - Boudreaux, Nicole J - $465.05, 43606 - Burggraf’s Ace Hardware- $6.98, 43607 - Bursheim Roberta L- $270, 43608 - Business Essentials- $178.63, 43609 - Cana- $50, 43610 - Canon Financial Services- $39.29, 43611 - Capfirst Equipment Finance Inc- $36388.73, 43612 - Cellmer Bushy, Christy L- $96.94, 43613 - CHS Ag Services- $216.8, 43614 - CHSs Inc - Warren- $13263.44, 43615 - City of Grand Forks- $12.81, 43616 - City of Grand Forks-Police Dept- $9376.66, 43617 - City of Grand Forks-Water- $415.26, 43618 - Comanche County Sheriff- $50, 43619 - Community Service Program- $1480, 43620 - Confer Miranda- $909.13, 43621 - Construction Engineers- $21041, 43622 - Craftmasters Construction- $18750, 43623 - Craven, Hannah- $15, 43624 - Dakota Mounts- $503, 43625 - Dalsted, Tracy L. - $418.39, 43626 - Daydreams Specialties- $288, 43627 - Development Homes- $290, 43628 - East Central Regional Water District- $214.96, 43629 - Engen David A- $99.84, 43630 - Enterprise Fm Trust- $4321.05, 43631 - Enterprise Rent-A -Car- $159.02, 43632 - Falcon, Destiny- $25, 43633 - Fastenal- $4010.4, 43634 - Federal Safety Compliance- $298.5, 43635 - Fleming Makayla- $318.13, 43636 - Ford Tom- $740.15, 43637 - Forum Communications- $4220.49, 43638 - Germundson Kress- $56.33, 43639 - GF City Municipal Court- $775, 43640 - GF Clerk of District Ct- 36972.27, 43641 - GF Cnty Treasurer- $957.67, 43642 - GF Public Health Department- $50218.75, 43643 - GF Welding & Machine- $3882.94, 43644 - Grand Sky Construction Company LLC- $279516.1, 43645 - Greenway Environmental Inc- $2000, 43646 - Greg’s Lawn & Landscape- $11022, 43647 - Gregory J Norman Funeral Home- $4600, 43648 - Guzman, Amanda- $25, 43649 - H & L Mesabi- $4946.8, 43650 - Hammond, Chelsea- $360.91, 43651 - Haskins, Kiera- $25, 43652 - Hawkins, Isabelle- $36.68, 43653 - Hugo’s #2- $40.38, 43654 - Indepth Inspections- $2291.63, 43655 - Information Technology Dept- $3255.9, 43656 - Johnson Controls Fire Protection Lp- $4465.02, 43657 - Knain Jolaine- $100.22, 43658 - Knight Printing- $1118.38, 43659 - Knutson Carrie- $208.17, 43660 - L2 Contracting- $39182.68, 43661 - Landeis, Katelyn- $81.88, 43662 - Lian, Gracie- $80.5, 43663 - Linde Gas & Equipment Inc- $59.55, 43664 - Little Keepers.- $5523.94, 43665 - Live Well Solutions- $1688.4, 43666 - Loffler- $50.69, 43667 - Lombardi Lou- $434.66, 43668 - Lommen Kathy- $150, 43669 - Lowe’s- $257.23, 43670 - Lund Jacki- $106.14, 43671 - M & K Porta Potties- $150, 43672 - Manvel Oil Coop- $6574.97, 43673 - Marco -Tx- $692.24, 43674 - Marco Technologies LLC- $382.72, 43675 - Mckesson Medical Surgical- $855.01, 43676 - Medipurpose Inc.- $320, 43677 - Menards- $530.1, 43678 - Moen Nathan C- $118, 43679 - Myles Kami Jo- $63.95, 43680 - ND Assoc of Counties (NDACO)- $1190.7, 43681 - ND Dept of Environmental Quality- $495, 43682 - ND Dept of Public Instruction- $105.86, 43683 - ND Dept of Transportation- $22116.45, 43684 - ND DHS Finance Dept- $142, 43685 - ND DHS Finance Dept- $113.54, 43686 - ND DHS Finance Dept- $3567.62, 43687 - NDCISA- $100, 43688 - NDSU Ext Serv-Dept 3110- $1071.83, 43689 - NDSU Ext Serv-Dept 7510- $30200, 43690 - Nelson International- $3292.79, 43691 - Networking Specialists- $5586.92, 43692 - Nodak Electric Coop- $766.7, 43693 - Northlands Rescue Mission- $50000, 43694 - Northwood Deaconess Hlth Ctr- $330000, 43695 - Nygaard-Koplin Dawn- $211.69, 43696 - O’Reilly Auto Parts- $714.95, 43697 - O’Reilly Auto Parts #3280-Grand Forks- $26.69, 43698 - Office Depot- $217.58, 43699 - Olson, Shannon L- $199.12, 43700 - Oppegard’s Implement- $8000, 43701 - Ottertail Power Co-Devils Lake- $462.32, 43702 - Peru- $5462.82, 43703 - Pickett, Christopher A.- $1013.91, 43704 - Premium Waters, Inc- $55.79, 43705 - Propio Ls, LLC- $338.23, 43706 - Public Financial Mgmt Inc- $1500, 43707 - RACC-Fargo/Moorhead- $397.8, 43708 - Radisson Hotel Bismarck- $172.8, 43709 - RDO Truck Center- $261.12, 43710 - Redwood Toxicology Laboratory- $320.75, 43711 - Rutan, Sachiko- $318.99, 43712 - Safe Kids- $60, 43713 - Sam’s Clubmc/Syncb- $185, 43714 - Sanford- $110.96, 43715 - Schaumburg, Suzanne- $2800.86, 43716 - Schmidt & Associates- $100, 43717 - Schulte, Susan- $98.3, 43718 - Schumacher, Sydney M - $80.57, 43719 - Severin Law Firm- $335.39, 43720 - Smette Shellie- $253.3, 43721 - Solarski Kimberly- $239.08, 43722 - Spectrio- $1440, 43723 - St Louis County Sheriffs Office- $65, 43724 - Streichers- $13728.88, 43725 - Suedel Amy- $254.14, 43726 - Swanson & Warcup, Ltd- $4400, 43727 - The Chamber of Commerce-GF- $1125, 43728 - Thomson West- $280.38, 43729 - Tic Inc- $705, 43730 - Topcon Positioning Systems Inc- $385.05, 43731 - Toshiba America Business Solutions- $332.19, 43732 - Tri-County Water District- $54.6, 43733 - Twp of Elm Grove Clk/Treas- $7018.79, 43734 - Twp of Fairfield Clk/Treas- $9531.48, 43735 - Twp of Logan Center Clerk- $16710.21, 43736 - Twp of Pleasant View Clk/Treas- $44366.32, 43737 - Twp of Plymouth Clerk- $27081.77, 43738 - Twp of Union Clk/Treas- $29559.6, 43739 - Twp of Wheatfield Clerk- $11241.25, 43740 - US Postmaster By Mail-GF- $781.06, 43741 - USPS-POC- $1500, 43742 - Verizon Wireless - Newark Nj- $3122.8, 43743 - Vortex Optics- $2447.88, 43744 - Wallwork Truck Center Grand Forks- $277.26, 43745 - Waste Management of Wi-Mn- $1967.74, ACH payments to - - Acme Electric/Tool Crib of Nor - $184, - Advanced Business Link - $600, - Advanced Business Methods - $478.18, - Allstate Peterbilt - $106.9, - Auto Value-Grand Forks - $167.98, - Batteries Plus Bulbs - $17.8, - Benefit Extras Inc - $1121.75, - Border States Electric Supply - $3204.19, - Butler Machinery Company - $369.31, - Cintas - $100, - Cole Paper Inc. - $8631.42, - Community Violence Interventio - $300000, - Custom Stripes Inc - $912, - Dennie’s Delivery Inc - $260, - Diamond Drugs, Inc. - $379.5, - Docu Shred Inc - $261.07, - Farmers Oil Co - $24188, - GF Fire Equipment Company - $11, - Global Safety Network - $268.92, - Home of Economy - $29.96, - Interstate Towing & Recovery - $3231.32, - Johnson Controls - $24568.4, - Keith’s Security World - $497.5, - KLJ - $1863.24, - Marco Technologies LLC - Pa - $1048.3, - ND Dept of Trust Lands - $124246.49, - Nelson Auto Center Inc - $6282.88, - North Dakota Eye Clinic - $145, - Northdale Oil - $24791.18, - Office Depot-Chicago - $393.2, - Phoenix Supply - $4273.29, - RDO Trust Account #80-5800 - $5315.64, - Reliance Telephone Systems Inc - $892.5, - Rydell Chevrolet - $1074.59, - Sheyenne Tooling and Mfg Inc - $2301.14, - Spectra Health - $46480, - Stein’s Inc. - $633.58, - Stericycle Inc - $129.24, - Stones Mobile Radio Inc - $709.59, - Summit Food Services LLC - $36175.58, - Thomson Reuters - $1244.18, - Twp of Elkmount Clk/Treas - $4456.47, - Twp of Moraine Clk/Treas - $55598.67, - Twp of Oakville Clk/Treas - $53570.4, - Twp of Turtle River Clk/Treas - $259757.54, - UND Forensic Pathology - $7796.59, - Valley Petroleum Equipment Inc - $2490.5, - Valley Truck - $167.08, - Western Detention - $210.5, - Xcel Energy - Mpls - $9167.48, purchasing card transactions in the amount of $70,176.61; employee status changes for Caleb Aughtman, Samantha Stinar, William Lewis, Darin Johnson, Nicholas Robinson, Jeremiah Whitefield (Haavig) and Max Altendorf; overtime, January financial report and Larimore Golf Club beer and liquor licenses. Motion carried unanimously. Shannon LaHaise, Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) Director, gave a PSAP update. Public Health had no report today. Lane Magnuson, County Planner, addressed the board. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Pic, to approve a special use permit for Xcel Energy to construct a new substation in the SE ¼ of section 7, Arvilla Township. Motion carried unanimously. Nick West, County Engineer, addressed the board. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustad, to approve Warranty Deeds for the rear sixty (60) feet of lots seven (7) and eight (8), in block thirteen (13), Scott’s Addition to Gilby and the front 80’ of lot 7 and 8 and all of lot 9 and 10, block 13, Scott’s Addition to the City of Gilby, with the Chair’s signature. Motion carried unanimously. Tom Ford, Director of Administration, addressed the board. Brad Gerken, Grand Sky Construction Company, addressed the board. Moved by Pic, seconded by Engen, to accept the proposal from Widseth for $600,00 for Design Services for the Grand Sky Taxiway project. This will be paid with the 21-23.036 Grand Forks Enhanced Use Lease Development Grant. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Pic, to accept the proposal from Nodak for $100,000 for aid in electric service construction to extend electrical service from the Grand Forks Air Force base to Grand Sky. This will be paid with the 21-23.036 Grand Forks Enhanced Use Lease Development Grant. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Engen, seconded by Pic, to appoint the following to the Construction Manager at Risk Selection Committee for the County Courthouse Dome project: Commissioner Rustad, Tom Wesley, Nick West, Mike Vasek, Scott Johnson and Bill Gerszewski. Motion carried unanimously. Haley Wamstad, State’s Attorney, addressed the board. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Pic, to participate in the New National Opioids Settlements: Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Engen, seconded by Pic, to approve the following 2023 capital improvement projects: $175,000 Gilby shed, $125,000 Sheriff’s training facility restroom, $20,000 Zamboni floor cleaning machine, $30,000 County Office Building (COB) interior light LED renovation, $15,000 COB 3rd floor painting, $ 90,000 COB 3rd floor carpet, $60,000 Courthouse elevator shaft roof, and $15,000 building automation network automation engine/network module obsolete component parts. Motion carried unanimously. There will be an Administrative Services Committee meeting on March 7, 2023 at 3:00pm regarding snow removal. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustad, to adjourn. The meeting adjourned at 4:45pm. The next meeting will be held on March 7, 2023 at 4:00pm. Robert Rost, Chairman Grand Forks County Commission Debbie Nelson, County Auditor (March 15, 2023) 202727