GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING Fe

GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING February 7, 2023 – 4:00 P.M. The Board met pursuant to adjournment with Commissioners Rost, Engen, Pic, Hagen and Rustad present. Commissioner Pic participated via Zoom. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustad, to approve the minutes of the January 17, 2023 meeting. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Engen, seconded by Rustad, to approve the order of agenda moving item number 7, Public Health after the consent agenda. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Pic, seconded by Engen, to approve the consent agenda. Items in the consent agenda included: bills as submitted by the County Auditor, check #43482 - GF Clerk of District Ct- $50551.35, 43483 - City of Larimore (Hwy)- $63.34, 43484 - City of Thompson (Hwy)- $73.91, 43485 - Abbco Tools LLC- $625.94, 43486 - At & T Mobility- $256.3, 43487 - Auto Glass & Aftermarket- $70, 43488 - Baseview Petroleum Inc- $22857.9, 43489 - Big Jim’s- $2151.88, 43490 - Bob Barker Company- $474.96, 43491 - Border States Trophy & Awards- $180, 43492 - Bowman, Alisa- $279.16, 43493 - Burggraf’s Ace Hardware- $23.97, 43494 - Business Essentials- $235.37, 43495 - C & R Laundry- $344.34, 43496 - Camryns Clubhouse- $527, 43497 - Cartridge Center Inc- $130, 43498 - Cass County Sheriff- $72, 43499 - Chi St Alexius Health- $8941.58, 43500 - CHS Inc - Warren- $9020.65, 43501 - City of Grand Forks-Fire Dept- $1645.36, 43502 - City of Grand Forks-Water- $580.13, 43503 - CNA Surety- $50, 43504 - Development Homes- $108.75, 43505 - Diamond Cleaning Supply- $425, 43506 - Dive Rescue Intl- $223.95, 43507 - Dostal Dent Tech- $150, 43508 - Ecolab Pest Elimination Div- $92.1, 43509 - Elde, Wendy- $1416.28, 43510 - Forest River Colony- $500, 43511 - GF Cnty Treasurer- $10000, 43512 - GF Public Health Department- $225423.88, 43513 - GF Welding & Machine- $1954.2, 43514 - Grand Forks County Deputies Association- $15, 43515 - Gregory J Norman Funeral Home- $4600, 43516 - Hass, Jodee Beth- $141.97, 43517 - Integrity Homecare and Counseling- $1219.76, 43518 - Interstate Billing- $110.01, 43519 - Johnson, Alexandra- $8, 43520 - Kronos- $579.93, 43521 - Lian, Gracie- $22.5, 43522 - Linde Gas & Equipment Inc- $372.43, 43523 - Little Falls Machine Inc- $1055.17, 43524 - Lund Jacki- $96.85, 43525 - Manvel Oil Coop- $11028.06, 43526 - Medicine Shoppe- $10.39, 43527 - Medipurpose Inc.- $320, 43528 - Meland Lumber Co- $11.69, 43529 - Menards- $182.26, 43530 - Midcontinent Communications- $390.88, 43531 - ND Assoc of Counties (NDACO)- $2618, 43532 - ND Assoc of County and- $170, 43533 - ND County Recorder’s Assoc- $200, 43534 - ND Dept of Corrections & Rehab- $675, 43535 - ND Dept of Transportation- $34086.86, 43536 - ND DHS Finance Dept- $100, 43537 - NDACE- $550, 43538 - Nelson International- $726.97, 43539 - Niffenegger Angela- $18.21, 43540 - Nodak Electric Coop- $739.7, 43541 - Northwest Tire- $222.29, 43542 - O’Reilly Auto Parts- $247.84, 43543 - Olson, Genevieve K - $160.12, 43544 - Otis Elevator- $26017.84, 43545 - Ottertail Power Co-Devils Lake- $1059.17, 43546 - Polk County Sheriff- $55, 43547 - Premium Waters, Inc- $47.49, 43548 - Pribula Engineering Pllc- $1650, 43549 - Radisson Hotel Bismarck- $86.4, 43550 - RBB Electric Inc- $162.5, 43551 - RDO Truck Center- 788.68, 43552 - Scheels Sports & Sportswear- $4769.65, 43553 - Sign Solutions USA, LLC- $582.12, 43554 - Streichers- $214.93, 43555 - Tech Check, LLC- $457.18, 43556 - Thur-O-Clean- $485, 43557 - Toshiba America Business Solutions- $49.64, 43558 - Walls Medicine Center- $54.2, 43559 - Wallwork Truck Center Grand Forks- $315.51, 43560 - Aflac Group- $276.96, 43561 - Combined Insurance Co of America- $521.3, 43562 - Credit Bureau of Bismarck Inc- $199.53, 43563 - DCI Credit Service Inc- $964.94, 43564 - First Collections Inc- $305.24, 43565 - Fraternal Order of Police- $110, 43566 - Ingenuity Rm, LLC- $195.46, 43567 - Medico Life and Health Insurance Co- $106, 43568 - ND F.O.P.- $675, 43569 - US Dept of The Treasury- $243.08, 43570 - USAble Life- $27, ACH payments to - Acme Electric/Tool Crib of Nor - $279.98, - Advanced Business Methods - $152.08, - Allstream - $246.64, - Amundson Funeral Home - $2300, - Balco Uniform Co - $103, - Batteries Plus Bulbs - $230.21, - Benefit Extras Inc - $1531.25, - Bergstrom Electric - $2870, - C L Linfoot Company - $65, - Century Electric Inc. - $288.46, - Cintas - $150, - Cole Paper Inc. - $1516.94, - Community Violence Interventio - $1936.72, - Diamond Medical Supply - $98.96, - Docu Shred Inc - $40.99, - Greater GF Fair & Exhibition - $15752.35, - Home of Economy - $330.95, - Interstate Towing & Recovery - $1622.15, - Keith’s Security World - $1460.87, - Norby’s Work Perks - $3390, - Office Depot-Chicago - $232.93, - Orchard Oil Co - $608.8, - Ps Door Services - $24.71, - RDO Trust Account #80-5800 - $8507.59, - Royal Tire Inc - $332.58, - Rydell Chevrolet - $339.42, - Stein’s Inc. - $196.56, - Stones Mobile Radio Inc - $101.26, - Summit Food Services LLC - $8392.18, - Tri Steel Mfgr Company - $49.86; employee status changes for Mitch Grove, Brady Krech, Melissa McCabe, Ridwan Ali, Braxton McHughes, Hussam Al-Shamkhee, Champagne, Shaylene Smith, John Bergman, Tiffany Wallace, Diane Curtiss, Julie Lee and Megan Ponce; and overtime. Motion carried unanimously. Javin Bedard, Grand Forks Public Health, reported that Tess Moeller has been appointed the Grand Forks Public Health Director. Bret Burkholder, Correctional Center Administrator, presented an update on the Correctional Center Expansion project. Nick West, County Engineer, addressed the board. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to purchase parcel number 43-2901-00006-000, the front 80’ of lot 7 and 8 and all of lot 9 and 10, block 13, Scott’s Addition to the City of Gilby for $8,000 and to start the bidding process to remodel the Gilby shed. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to seek bids for aluminum box culverts. Motion carried unanimously. Debbie Nelson, Finance and Tax Director, presented the 2022 financial report. Moved by Pic, seconded by Rustad, to amend the 2023 budget for District/Juvenile Court, 1000.4121.0000.0641.000 furniture and equipment for $2,760 for purchases that were made in 2022 but paid in 2023. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Engen, seconded by Hagen, to amend the 2023 budget by $664,000 for Capital Improvements, 1000.4196.0000.0621.000 for projects that were approved in prior years but will be paid in 2023. Motion carried unanimously. A Public Safety and Infrastructure Committee Meeting has been set for February 21st at 1:00pm to discuss the 2023 capital improvement requests. Tom Ford, Director of Administration, addressed the board. Moved by Pic, seconded by Engen, to approve the advertisement for bids on the Grand Forks County Juvenile Detention and Correctional Center Expansion project. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Engen, seconded by Rustad, to proceed with the Construction Manager At-Risk (CMAR) delivery system on the construction of the County Courthouse Dome project. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Pic, seconded by Engen, to approve the following determinations per NDCC 48-012-18(2), pursuant to the previous motion relating to the CMAR for the County Courthouse Dome project: a. That it is in the best interest of the public to utilize construction manager at-risk public improvement delivery method. b. That the construction manager at-risk planning and design phase services will not duplicate services normally provided by an architect or engineer. c. That the construction manager at-risk construction services will be in addition to and not duplicate the services provided for in the architect and engineer contracts. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustad, to adjourn. The meeting adjourned at 6:03pm. The next meeting will be held on February 21, 2023 at 4:00pm. Robert Rost, Chairman Grand Forks County Commission Debbie Nelson, County Auditor (March 1, 2023) 198012